Sex and Sensibilities: Is masturbation wrong?

In this episode, we talk about myths about masturbation

Short answer, no.

There’s nothing wrong with masturbating. It’s a perfectly natural way to explore your body and discover what gives you pleasure. Whether you’re male or female, it’s important to be comfortable with this.

In this episode of Sex and Sensibilities, Rappler’s sex and gender columnist Ana P. Santos dispels myths about masturbation, and tells you why it’s actually a good thing.

The shaming stops here. And the best part is you can use your most powerful sex organ – your mind – to indulge and make yourself feel good. – Rappler.com