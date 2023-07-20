Sex and Sensibilities: From writing sex columns to making sex videos

Rappler’s sex and gender columnist Ana P. Santos answers your questions about sex: from the political to the personal, from the pleasurable to the painful.

Sex and sexuality can be a difficult and uncomfortable topic, but sex is something we need to talk about. Our decisions around sex — who to have it with, how to have it, who to love, sexual identity and expression — are among the most important decisions of our life. And we likely have a lot of questions!

So let’s ask those questions. Ana has a whole troop of friends — doctors, gender activists, and feminists and sexuality experts who can answer your questions. No judgement. No shame. Just sex with a lot of sensibility. – Rappler.com