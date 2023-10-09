[Two Pronged] I’ve always been a bottom, but now I want to try being a top

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I want to be a giver and not always a receiving end. I know it’s a hard process, but where do I start?'

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

I’m a discreet gay guy, and I’ve always bottomed in the past. But I would love to try being a top, gradually, for a change. I want to be a giver and not always a receiving end. I know it’s a hard process, but where do I start?

Thank you for your understanding. I truly appreciate it .

Don

——————————

Dear Don,

Thank you for your message.

In the context of your situation, perhaps you need to consider first why you have always bottomed in the past. Did you for example consider it the appropriate role for you? And if so, what has changed your thinking now? There are several possibilities: are you for example seeking variety for variety’s sake or trying to express a more confident “you?” Analyzing your past behavior will provide you with a window to the future. Once you understand where you are coming from, it will be much easier to chart a new course.

As for how to go about it, giving and receiving are crucial in any relationship and the sexual arena is no exception. While some couples may be naturally attuned to each others’ likes and dislikes, others need to communicate theirs if they wish to maximize the joy of their experiences together. So take the opportunity to discuss these with your partner(s) and enjoy your journey of discovery.

All the best,

JAF Baer

Dear Don:

Thank you very much for your letter. The way I see it, your wanting to try being a top needs to be answered both at the literal (physical) and at the figurative (emotional, psychological) level.

Once again, I asked help from my very dear friends, Jay Yacat and Eric Manalastas, whom I got to know, respect, like, and then love, first when they were students at UP Diliman and then as colleagues when they both became UP professors.

Here is a summary of our conversations:

“There are at least two studies exploring sexual roles and top/bottom identities locally: Jeff Acaba surveyed and interviewed gay men from Manila and Moniq Muyargas ran focus groups with gay men in Iloilo.”

“Basically the takeaway is that some men associate topping with masculinity and bottoming with femininity, BUT their data also showed that men self-identified as ‘vers’ or ‘versatile’ i.e. switching from topping to bottoming depending on factors like their partner’s preference, the power relations between the couple, etc…. In fact, in Jeff’s study, 67% of participants identified as versatile.”

Don, if I were to address your question at the “literal” level about where to start, perhaps the simplest answer would be to find a partner who is happy to, or prefers to, bottom. It might be a good idea to share your feelings with your partner, so that he can understand your desire/needs more and hopefully do what he can to help you achieve them. In the best of both worlds, your sharing your deeper wishes/desires might encourage him to open up to you even more, thus leading to deeper (emotional) intimacy.

Also, and I am willing to be corrected if I got this wrong, I do not see being top as giving and being bottom as receiving, except in the very literal exchange of semen.

If being top means taking on the masculine role and that is important to your partner, would your agreeing to be bottom be considered your giving and his receiving? And could it be as much of a gift for each of you as agreeing to be top so your partner gets to be bottom, which is what he prefers for this particular sexual encounter?

And if one (or both!) self-identify as “vers/versatile,” could you both switch, sometimes being top, sometimes being bottom, depending on how the spirit moves each and also both of you, and what seems most fun and/or loving in that particular scenario?

But could your issue be not just at the behavioral/ mechanical level, Don? True, the traditional/stereotypical idea is that, if you are top, you are the masculine and (thus dominant) one and vice versa, but that is not necessarily true, is it? In an ideal – but very attainable – world, both have agency/the right to choose what they want to be, and it need not mean that the position (both literal and figurative) you choose automatically makes you more acquiescent or more in power. If both of you want to have the same position, then sometimes you can let him (or you can choose to take the less desirable one) and sometimes he can let you.

Perhaps the best (not merely literal) idea is to be with the partner/s who are willing to go with the flow, being top, bottom, or side, depending on what you both want, so there is a harmony of the physical, with the emotional, psychological, and yes, even spiritual.

All the best, dearest Don, and I so hope our answers have helped in some small way.

MG Holmes

– Rappler.com