[Two Pronged] Is being horny before my period considered ‘sex addiction?’

'Feeling horny under certain conditions is perfectly normal. The issue is how you respond to the feeling.'

Rappler’s Life and Style section runs an advice column by couple Jeremy Baer and clinical psychologist Dr. Margarita Holmes.

Jeremy has a master’s degree in law from Oxford University. A banker of 37 years who worked in three continents, he has been training with Dr. Holmes for the last 10 years as co-lecturer and, occasionally, as co-therapist, especially with clients whose financial concerns intrude into their daily lives

Together, they have written two books: Love Triangles: Understanding the Macho-Mistress Mentality and Imported Love: Filipino-Foreign Liaisons.

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

I’m Sheila, a graduate student in Ateneo de Manila. I’m just wondering if watching porn and being sexually horny before my period arrives is considered sex addiction? Been experiencing it since I was in my 20s.

I am just alarmed. Hope you can enlighten me. Thanks for your time.

Dear Sheila,

Behavior constitutes an addiction if it interferes with a person’s ability to love (not necessarily romantically) and/or work. Sex addiction however is a thorny issue, with some experts even denying its existence, but addiction to porn and/or to sex is certainly something people. experience these days.

Your account does not suggest that your “addiction” prevents you from forming relationships or from working/studying. Indeed, it seems that it is not even a permanent issue since you link it to your menstrual cycle, suggesting that the rest of the time it isn’t a problem. What is clearly the case however is that it disturbs you and perhaps instills a sense that this is something beyond your control to some extent.

Feeling horny under certain conditions is perfectly normal. The issue is how you respond to the feeling. Just as we all can feel strong emotions, say when another driver acts recklessly and endangers us, the fact that we suddenly feel “murderous” does not automatically mean we have to act on it. We have all learned to rein in our feelings, some more than others perhaps, and self-control is one element of our more civilized selves.

As for porn, again if it is an issue only during menstruation, then it is unlikely to be an addiction. If however it interrupts your relationships or your work, then professional advice is probably needed. In fact, even if it doesn’t but you feel disturbed by its influence over your life, discussing the issue in depth with a mental health professional is the way to go.

In summary, you do not appear to be addicted but if knowing that does not quell your concern, seek help.

All the best,

JAF Baer

Dear Sheila:

Thank you very much for your letter. I love Mr. Baer’s answer. It leaves no doubt about what a mentally healthy person (who is thus not addicted to anything) is able to do: love and work. This includes being in sufficient control of one’s sexual urges that it does not disrupt your life to the extent that you are unable to work or maintain your relationships. One may enjoy sex tremendously, having it multiple times a day even, but as long as one is not obsessed (by thoughts and fantasies) or compelled to do it there is not much to worry about. There is one more aspect to your question that I shall talk about in the final paragraph of my answer.

Even psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals trained to deal with sexual problems can let their personal biases get in the way. The worst is when they are not even aware that that is what they are doing. As Dr. Kinsey once said, “A nymphomaniac is a woman who has more sex than you.”

Alas, despite this very clever and thus, one would think, unforgettable quip people often ignore the fact that evidence-based conclusions are credible; anecdotes are not…especially if presented as evidence, especially from those who do so from a so-called moral standpoint (or even from a competitive one, as in anyone who may have more sex than you has got to have a disorder!).

Even sadder, these judgments sometimes come from women academics, from whom one expects objective and yes, evidence-based, proof. Author of Nymphomania: A History (2000), Carol Groneman a professor of history (at John Jay College of Criminal Justice) is among this group.

The bulk of Groneman’s narrative were notes and published findings of (predominantly male) doctors, psychologists and probation officers. Never did she consider the possibility that some of these may have been exaggerated, even fabricated. She hardly bothered to interview these so-called “nymphomaniacs” to see how they viewed their own so-called condition. Such primary material, from the women “accused” of or describing themselves as guilty of nymphomania, would surely have been more helpful in understanding this concept.

If I sound disappointed, you bet I am! It is not often that a fellow female has the platform to write convincingly about “disorders” we have been saddled with that question traditional knowledge. Gronman could have encouraged new ways of examining how we label women as sluts or promiscuous simply because they are sexually active and unapologetic about it. Perhaps, even revel in it, celebrating the greater freedom, joy, and added agency of not needing anyone but themselves to be who they are.

If Dr. Groneman had only given the women themselves the chance to share their own experiences and how it impacted their lives. This could have suggested the possibility that perhaps, just perhaps, men who write about women’s experiences may not know everything they purport to be experts of; that would have been a big deal. It could have convinced female researchers to study “our bodies, our selves” more fearlessly.

Going back to that “one final aspect of your question” mentioned above, there is also the issue of being so worried about one’s normality, of one’s being “free of any imbalance” (like sex addiction) that it interferes with one’s ability to love and/or to work. I am hoping Mr. Baer’s and my answer will help alleviate this worry. If it doesn’t, please feel free to write us again.

All the best,

MG Holmes

