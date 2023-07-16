[Two Pronged] My friend has stopped talking to me. What do I do?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Is his reasoning valid? If you tell me it is, then I will stop waiting for his calls and hoping that things go back to the way they were.'

Dar Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

I am hurting, maybe because I am expecting too much from a friend to just maintain what we used to be. I’m not asking for much, just the usual greetings:

“Hi, Kamusta ka?” or “Anong plano mo ngayon?” “Good luck, ha, sa bagong project mo.”

I miss his kuwento about the happy, exciting work he does, as well as his frustrations and disappointments.

Recently, he said it was unfair that it was always me who listened to his disappointments/frustrations at work, so he stopped calling me.

Is his reasoning valid? If you tell me it is, then I will stop waiting for his calls and hoping that things go back to the way they were.

I only have few friends; many are just acquaintances because I really don’t want this kind of feeling as much as possible. I see to it that I distance myself from everyone. I’d rather be alone so I don’t feel sad and hurt like I am now.

But I also know life is good and I have so many blessings and graces to be grateful to God for.

Please help me understand.

Angel

———————-

Dear Angel:

Thank you for your email.

That a so-called friend decides to stop all contact on the basis of his own unilateral analysis of your reaction to his calls seems both presumptuous and selfish. Surely you are entitled to decide for yourself whether the relationship works for you, and should your view change over time – which it well might, given the one-way nature of the conversations – surely it is your sole prerogative to tell him (or not).

This does not mean he is not entitled to cease all contact if that is what he wants, but to place the responsibility on your shoulders without even discussing it with you seems dishonest and cowardly, and leads one to wonder at his true motive to cut ties.

From your point of view, is this a relationship that you really want to pursue? You say that if his reasoning is valid you will accept the current situation, but the fact is that his reasoning doesn’t have to be valid for you to do so.

Surely someone so careless of your feelings that he chooses to disguise his true reason to go silent by pretending that it is for your good, without consulting you on the matter, is not worthy of your continuing friendship. It would be much better if you grasped the nettle and decided not to pursue any further contact for your own good, regardless of all other considerations.

You will also free up time so you can spend it with people who are considerate of your needs, who respect you rather than use you, and even if these people are not yet on the horizon, at least you will have cleared away another obstacle to your own peace of mind.

All the best,

JAF Baer

Dear Angel:

Thank you very much for your letter. While I agree 100% with Mr. Baer that you grasp the nettle and not pursue any further contact for your own good, that is only if both you and Mr. Baer have interpreted the reason for his decision accurately.

Maybe, just maybe, there might be something else, other than arrogance/dishonesty, that had made him decide to cut ties with you.

Your friend (let’s call him Al) recently said it was always you who listened to his disappointments/frustrations about work. Is it possible that Al wants much more from you? That he wants to be your friend, as much as you are his?

Maybe he has told you as much, but because you were focusing mainly on listening, you missed the message. One could say it’s because he doesn’t want to be the only one vulnerable, doesn’t want to be the only one taking a risk.

But, if one were less cynical, one could also say it’s because Al wants not only to share his kuwento, but also to hear yours. He wants to know who you really are, without the masks people wear for self-protection.

Some people enjoy constantly being asked questions, rather than being the one asking so they can talk interminably about themselves. These people are usually egotists and monopolizers of conversation. All they want is an audience. Al seems far from that.

You say, “I’m not asking for much, just the usual greetings…I miss his kuwento of…frustrations and disappointments.”

Is it possible that it is precisely because you don’t ask for much that he feels your relationship is lacking? You admitted it yourself, Angel. You said: “I see to it that I distance myself to everyone. I’d rather be alone, so I don’t feel sad and hurt like I am now.”

You are right, Angel. Friendships can be dangerous, because you can feel betrayed or misunderstood. But when they’re real, and provide the safe space so you are free to be truly yourself, oh, Angel, there is nothing like it!

But you have to take a risk…the way he has. You have to be willing to bare your soul to him, the way he (probably) has to you.

He said it was unfair. In a way, he IS right. It IS unfair. In my opinion, more to him, than to you. He was the one who took all the risks, sharing his life with you, opening himself up to possible judgment or ridicule (which of course you would never do, but he allowed himself to be vulnerable to you and that is a super big deal).

Finally, “is his reasoning valid? Yes, it very well could be. The best way to find out whether it is or it isn’t, is for you to call him and ask him straight: “Is the real reason you have stopped calling because I only listen and never share what I feel?” Then take it from there.

If I am wrong and you and Mr. Baer are right, you can “make mura” (curse) me. However, if I am right, then welcome to where relationships are real and true love is possible.

All the very best,

MG Holmes

