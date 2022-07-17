[Two Pronged] Is my husband having affairs because I no longer arouse him?

'He tells me he wishes the doctor was able to take away my sex drive when I was ligated'

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

My husband Eric and I have been together 20 years: 16 married, four as gf-bf.

But ever since I got pregnant with our eldest, we seldom make love. Ever since we got married 16 years ago we make love only once or twice a month. I don’t know why this should be…because when we were bf and gf, it was not this way.

It is really painful that I caught him having an affair last year. I don’t know how long this has been going on.

I also caught him flirting with four different women. One is from Taiwan. He said they have a two-year relationship. Two others are from work, and the fourth is his ex from high school.

I am really confused. He told me he does not have sex with any of these women.

I am 43 years old. My husband is the same age. We have two children, 16 and 15 years old.

There are times we have no sex at all. When I ask him for sex or show him that I want to, he tells me I am oversexed. He tells me he wishes the doctor was able to take away my sex drive when I was ligated.

Is it possible that I no longer arouse him? Is that why he is having affairs with other women? He told me that he no longer gets hard.



I also caught him driving into a motel with another girl last week.

I feel so, so bad about myself. I feel like giving up. Is it possible that he no longer loves me? But whenever I tell him to set ourselves free, he refuses. Please, I need your advice so badly.

Susan

———————-

Dear Susan,

Thank you for your email.

Esther Perel, the well-known Belgian psychologist who specializes in human relationships, has commented that this is the first time in our history that we are trying to experience sexuality in the long-term, not because we want 14 children and not because it is a woman’s marital duty, but because we want sex over time i.e. pleasure and connection rooted in desire.

As she says, at the heart of sustaining desire in a committed relationship is the reconciliation of two fundamental human needs: our need for security, predictability, safety, dependability, reliability, and permanence on the one hand, and our equally strong need for adventure, novelty, risk, danger, the unknown, the unexpected, and surprise on the other.

Reconciling our need for security and our need for adventure within one relationship used to be a contradiction in terms. Marriage used to be an economic institution, a partnership for life in terms of children, social status, succession, and companionship, but now we also want a best friend, a confidant, and a passionate lover – AND we live twice as long.

So how do we resuscitate the passion over time? Dr. Perel identifies three scenarios: when we come together again after an absence, when we see our partner performing in a different, often work, context e.g. giving a lecture, playing sport etc., and when we see them at a distance, say surrounded by friends in a bar or restaurant. All three give us the opportunity to see them through a different lens or as others see them and appreciate their otherness as distinct from how we ourselves see them within our intimate togetherness. This will often re-ignite the desire we felt at the beginning of the relationship.

Some of the above may work for you, Susan, but only if your husband agrees to join you on the journey. To start with, he could visit his doctor to explore solutions to his ED. If however he has no further desire for whatever reason to improve the romantic side of your relationship, then you have to decide whether it is worth staying at all. As for his refusal to set you free, women these days are no longer chattels whose lives are subject to their husbands’ whims. You do not need his consent and so you can act unilaterally in what you consider your best interests.

Good luck,

JAF Baer

Dear Susan:

Thank you very much for your letter. Thank you also, Mr. Baer, for sharing Ester Perel’s work so that we now understand the difficulty of sustaining lust (libog) in a marriage. Sustaining lust in a long-term relationship is one of THE greatest challenges within a marriage, no matter how much you love and are even in love with your spouse. Mr. Baer has also shown you a way to re-instill that passion, but, as he underscores, only if your husband is willing to try.

This gives me the space to answer your direct questions equally directly:

Is it possible that I no longer arouse him?

From his behavior – not interested in having sex with you even if you let him know that you want him – it is likely you no longer arouse him. But, perhaps the better way to frame this answer is not that YOU don’t arouse him any longer, but that HE probably cannot sustain arousal for any woman who becomes his wife.

There are many possible reasons for this, but because of space constraints, I would rather focus on the fact that this is not your fault, something we shall discuss more when we answer the next question.

Is that why he is having affairs with other women?

Most likely. But, judging from his behavior – trying to have sex with women other than you, and, more to the point, trying to have sex with several women within the same time frame – it is obvious the problem has less to do with you (or even the other women), but more to do with him! In other words, dearest Susan, it is possible he could not remain faithful to anyone.

We all have a need for novelty but his need for it is way off the charts.

He told me that he no longer gets hard.

That could well be true. It is possible this is true not only with you, but with any woman he is with (global erectile dysfunction). Or, it could be true only with specific women (including you) but not with others, in which case his ED would be described as specific.

Is it possible that he no longer loves me? But whenever I tell him to set ourselves free, he refuses.

There are many relationships where love not only remains but thrives, even when the sexual ardor has diminished. So yes, it is still possible that he still loves you. But it is also possible that he does not, based on his other answers,

If I may add another question you probably have asked yourself:

I feel like giving up. Should I?

Only if you see your leaving him not as giving up, but as finally giving yourself a chance to have a life without insecurity and even with joy and love. A man who wishes that “the doctor took away your sex drive” is not a man who will help you live this life.

All the best,

MG Holmes

