[Two Pronged] I’m married, but I’ve fallen in love again with my high school boyfriend

'I still love my hubby, but why have I fallen in love again with another person?'

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

Last year, I met again my first love. He was my first boyfriend when I was in second year high school.

Now, I’m 42 and married with four kids. We’re starting a very complicated relationship. We still love each other. He’s also married and his wife is an OFW and has a managerial position.

What should I do? I still love my hubby, but why have I fallen in love again with another person? Please enlighten me. Thanks.

Stella

Dear Stella,

Thank you for your email.

In previous centuries, marriage was a socioeconomic decision, designed to ensure that a man fathered children to continue his lineage and to inherit his wealth. Religion (as so often, supportive of the rich and powerful) was co-opted to sanctify this arrangement, giving it a luster that a mere business transaction could not attract. Love was not part of the arrangement, merely a possible bonus.

Today, one’s partner is expected to be a soulmate, best friend, lover, and parent, and love is supposed to be at the center of the relationship, and so, in this increasingly secular world, what was a fusion of religion and pragmatism has now become much more relational.

However we now live longer than ever before, and so our relationships are potentially much longer-lasting than previously. This has placed tremendous pressure on unions that now have love rather than business as the key ingredient of marriage, and unsurprisingly an increasing number fail to stand the test of time, resulting in rising numbers of divorces and/or separations.

Against this background, Stella, you face a classic conundrum. You have a happy marriage, with many of the essential components: love, respect, commitment, stability, children etc. However, the novelty, the chase, the excitement, the white-hot passion, have worn off. Now, suddenly reunited with your first boyfriend, all these are again within your grasp, hence your desire to seize them with enthusiasm despite the love you continue to feel for your husband.

Those who would condemn your behavior can take the moral high ground – remember your marriage vows, think of the children etc. – while those who do not condemn you can say that you only live once, love is its own imperative, etc.

The choice of course is yours and depends not least on the extent to which you allow any religious beliefs to guide your behavior. It also depends on your view of the future. How is this complicated relationship going to play out long-term? What are your first boyfriend’s longer term intentions? How will your husband react when he finds out, as in all likelihood he will eventually? Have you truly considered all the ramifications of your actions? Will your relationship with your first boyfriend merely develop into a rerun of your marriage once the initial novelty and excitement have worn off?

These are all questions worth pondering, especially if discovery of your infidelity may well cause your marriage to implode.

All the best,

JAF Baer

Dear Stella:

Thank you very much for your letter. I agree entirely with Mr. Baer.

But let me answer your question: “I still love my hubby. Why have I fallen in love again with another person?”

Two reasons:

First, because he makes you feel alive in a way only romantic love can make you. Because, while your husband, whom you still love and who, in all likelihood, also made you feel this way eons ago, doesn’t make you feel as excited about life, as eager to get up in the morning, as your first bf does. This is not your hubby’s fault; it is not even yours. This is just the way life – and people – are.

Let me paraphrase Mr. Baer’s fifth paragraph: we all have a need for novelty (some more than others) and there are few things more novel – especially when we have a husband and four kids – than a man who is eager to be with you and bed you.

Second, and I am afraid this is not as appealing as the first: you have not yet been hit by any impediments, you have still not reached a crossroad where you have to choose. It is not yet crunch time when you have to not only ask yourself (and this kind of quandary is also very exciting) but actually choose between hubby and first bf. Wala pang sabit (There are no deterrents yet), in other words. Nothing you have to give up to get the excitement you want. His wife is in another country so he doesn’t need to account for his time, etc. and your husband and kids still haven’t noticed. Indeed, normal men do NOT mate-guard their wives when there is no history of infidelity.

Sometimes women can use not being mate-guarded as an excuse to have a relationship with another, as in the trope: “He doesn’t appreciate/understand me.” But all it might really translate to is: “He has been so busy putting food on the table, etc. for us” or even: “He doesn’t know any better.” In which case, if you are still in love him, then your relationship is worth the time and effort to let him know what it is you truly want/need.

I am so sorry for putting a dampener on this new, exciting (possible) love affair of yours.

If your husband truly has no idea of what is going on, how can he try to “win you back” by putting his best foot forward or by making promises he might never keep, like your first boyfriend is possibly doing now?

It’s up to you, dearest Stella – should this potential affair remain a delicious fantasy, that you can go back to again and again (relatively ) free from guilt? Or, at the other end of the spectrum, will you allow it to get to the point that, even if you do stay with your husband, it might destroy your marriage?

I admit that I hope you decide to follow the straight and narrow. It is, after all, true love that teaches us that the straight and narrow oftentimes has the best to offer.

MG Holmes

