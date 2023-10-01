[Two Pronged] Mourning the loss of a friend: From being best buds to cold communication

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Working overseas is brutal; it almost broke me. It’s hard to form attachments with people you won’t have a life-long friendship with.'

Rappler’s Life and Style section runs an advice column by couple Jeremy Baer and clinical psychologist Dr. Margarita Holmes.

Jeremy has a master’s degree in law from Oxford University. A banker of 37 years who worked in three continents, he has been training with Dr. Holmes for the last 10 years as co-lecturer and, occasionally, as co-therapist, especially with clients whose financial concerns intrude into their daily lives.

Together, they have written two books: Love Triangles: Understanding the Macho-Mistress Mentality and Imported Love: Filipino-Foreign Liaisons.

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer,

Thank you for answering my previous letter. Ioannes and I are still in touch, making my day, not as frequently as one would hope, but “beggars can’t be choosers.”

Thank you too for asking me to share my life’s history. No one ever cared to ask about my story beforel most of the time when I share my thoughts, they fall on deaf ears.

I came from a lower-middle class family, eldest of four, responsible for making my siblings’ lives easier. I took the mantle and gave 12 years of my life helping out.

2018, I went overseas, risking my life and future because I was the only one at the time working for our family.

Working overseas is brutal; it almost broke me. It’s hard to form attachments with people you won’t have a life-long friendship with.

2019, I met “Ioannes” when he joined our workforce. 2021, my mother died. Ioannes consoled me; he brought me out of our boss’ house to have some peace to grieve. Ioannes was there during my life’s darkest days. I thanked God for changing us from mere acquaintances to close friends. Ioannes knew how dysfunctional my family was.

February 2022, my best friend went home. I told him that I wished I could have him as my flesh and blood brother, compared to the one I had. We promised to communicate and continue our plans for our professional growth.

Seventeen days after Ioannes left, I flew home, too. My siblings’ reaction to my sudden repatriation was worse than bad.

Ioannes now rarely communicate unless I send him messages, taking days before replying.

It’s better to have a friend to be with when one goes overseas. The adjustment won’t be as hard. Now I have to start all over again.

Making new friends is hard for me. Given no other choice, onwards I go.

“Phineas”

Dear Phineas,

Thank you for your follow-up letter and for sharing more details about your past. Working overseas can be a significant burden, especially if you are only doing it only out of a sense of duty and for family members who have merely a sense of entitlement rather than an appreciation of the sacrifices that you are making. You often have to set aside your dreams and instead adopt a pragmatic approach, taking jobs that are only rewarding financially.

Adapting to this new reality can be hard and the environment can frequently be restricting. You, Phineas, are however expecting to work in a hospital and will not be subjected to the isolation that comes, for example, with working for a single family. You will have the opportunity to meet new people, among them other Filipinos, since there are reputedly over 40,000 Filipino nurses working in the UK, with whom you will have shared professional interests in common.

Having had this experience of friendship with Ioannes, you are now also aware of the benefits of reaching out to your fellow kababayans. You are aware of the pros and cons of workplace camaraderie, without forgetting, of course, its limitations. It is to your great credit that you have resolved to forge ahead, despite the setback with Ioannes, and I wish you good fortune in my country of origin, the UK, and here is a link that you may find of interest.

One final thought: you may find it beneficial to sit down with your family and discuss expectations – not only theirs but also yours. It is fine to send money home to fund your siblings’ education and/or meet unforeseen medical expenses, but there comes a time when siblings become fully adult and should begin to pay their own way, no longer presuming that they are entitled to the gravy train of your remittances.

All the best,

JAFBaer

Dear Phineas:

Thank you so much for your letter, confirming you are willing to dig more deeply into why your friendship with Ioannes affects you so much.

You are right: your family of origin was/is dysfunctional. One of the effects of this was your being vulnerable to friendships that were real, rather than transactional; friendships with people who truly cared for you and not just needed your money. Most importantly, you realized Ioannes saw and responded to the real you — saw, for example, how you mourned your mother’s death and shared your grief.

Anyone would appreciate how and who Ioannes was then; but for you, Ionnnes gave not just comfort but hope: maybe I am worth more than the money I earn; maybe I can actually have a friend or two who truly cares for me. What Ioannes gave you was truly a gift – the relationship you always hoped you would have with your siblings – true intimacy. His friendship was your very first experience of how it is to be truly cared for. Of COURSE you’d want this to last forever!

But people change, Phinneas. Ioannes loved you for real when you were both working abroad. Most likely, he still does now, perhaps not as intensely, and certainly not as focused only on you. When he came back to the bosom of his “not-as-dysfunctional-as-yours family,” he had all the love he needed to sustain himself. It is even possible he has no interest in working outside the Philippines again, thinking “this is it” for him – a country, HIS country, where he is never treated like a second-class citizen.

His borrowing money from you does not mean he is “using” you, although, if he keeps on borrowing because you keep on lending, the dynamics of your friendship might become more similar to that of your siblings’.

Yes, your friendship with Ioannes was real; as it is now…but not as intensely and not as exclusively. Ioannes has other people here in the Philippines that truly love him. The love and attention he showed when it was just the two of you in Saudi has now spread out to his other loved ones.

But you have only him. You need his attention, far more than he needs yours. Beggars can’t be choosers, you yourself said. Neither can beggars insist on love. BUT the good news is…you do not have to be a beggar anymore, Phineas. Your friendship with Ioannes has proven that to you. Your friendship with him has shown you what a true relationship, between equals, can be. Now you know how that feels, you will never forget it, and will be more discriminating about who you choose as friends in the future. Now you even know HOW it can happen and with that knowledge, how to increase the probability you can make it happen again!

Your friendship with Ioannes has shown you your true worth, has proven to you that you capable of being appreciated for who you are, and not just for what earnings you can generate.

Yes, you have not yet found your “for-a-lifetime” brother but, with a heart as pure and open as yours, I have no doubt you will find one, maybe a few.

Good luck and all the very best,

MG Holmes

– Rappler.com

Please send any comments, questions, or requests for advice to twopronged@rappler.com.