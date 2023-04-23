[Two Pronged] I’m so scared that my lover will go back to her husband

'What if the eagerness of her husband to win her back actually works? What if she falls in love with him again?'

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer,

I am writing to seek your help in facing my love problem objectively.

I’m a 35-year-old guy, single, with a 13-year-old daughter with my college sweetheart. We separated last 2011 because we realized we were not ready for each other.

After we parted ways, and even though we had entered different relationships, there were times when we still saw each other, had sex, and discussed the things that went wrong in our past relationship.

Then, in 2018, I learned that she had gotten married. She and her husband now have a 4-year-old daughter.

We then reconnected last October 2022 because of a random discussion about our own daughter, who was staying with her. We were first communicating via simple text messages, but then we met in person and something happened to us sexually.

I learned that she was not happy in her married life. She claimed she had tried everything she could to fix her marriage, but that she had finally gotten to the point where she could no longer love her husband.

She had categorically told her husband that it was over, that she was no longer in love with him. She is not staying in the same house anymore. Her family as well is not on good terms with her husband.

I realized during this moment of reconnection that I still love her. From October 2022 up to this writing, we frequently see each other, but not in public, since we are very cautious and we do not want her husband to find out what is going on between us. I could honestly say that her feelings towards me are genuine; the fact that she is planning to file for an annulment next year is something both of us are hoping for. I have also met her daughter, whom I adore so much.

However, now her husband is trying to win her love back, as he suspects that his wife is having an affair with another man, which is me.

What are my options? This is my college sweetheart here; we are trying to make amends and I can genuinely feel our love is true. She claims she can no longer love her husband again because of trauma and stress. She even said that she had lost herself emotionally, physically, and intellectually because of how her husband had treated her.

Still, what if the eagerness of her husband to win her back actually works? What if she falls in love with him again? I hope, with your kind indulgence, to help me with my situation.

Thank you,

Art

Dear Art,

Thank you for your email.

You say that your college sweetheart (let’s call her Mel) is the mother of your child, is separated and living apart from her husband because of the stress and trauma of her marriage, is planning an annulment, and truly loves you. You are single and love her. Yet you think you have a “love problem;” you worry that Mel’s husband will win her back.

If what you tell us is true, how could this possibly happen? You and Mel love each other, have a child together, and she has already left an abusive relationship. Ask yourself where this insecurity about your future with Mel truly lies. Remember that ultimately you can only influence, but not dictate, how Mel will react if her husband really pulls out all the stops to win her back.

Consider finally whether even a short time with Mel (worst case) isn’t better than no time at all. Love and happiness after all are prizes in and of themselves, however short-lived they may be. As Dr. Holmes is wont to quote: “Better to have loved and lost then never to have loved at all” (Alfred, Lord Tennyson 1809-1892).

Best of luck,

JAFBaer

Dear Art:

Thank you very much for your letter. Please read last week’s column.

There are a few similarities between you and the letter writer of the above column. You are both 1) single, and have no legal impediments to marry; 2) involved with people who are no longer happy with their spouses; and 3) involved with people who are currently married and thus have legal impediments.

There are also several differences: 1) Mel has left her spouse, whereas Ivy’s partner Ed has not; he is merely “planning to”; 2) You are worried Mel might go back to her spouse; whereas Ivy is not…even if that may only be because, currently, he can’t “go back” to his spouse since he is still living with her. In other words, her lack of worry may be simply because she is living in a Fool’s Paradise, believing everything Ed tells her, despite reality saying otherwise (though I think not), because she has amazing self-esteem (whether warranted or not) – something entirely different, or something in among these and other factors.

Both Mr. Baer and I want you to give your love a chance — that is, give it your best shot, despite the uncertainty. However, please take note that an unequivocal “go ahead” to Ivy was not what Mr. Baer suggested, mainly because her lover had not yet left his spouse. Yours already has, PLUS, it has been six months since she did so. That speaks volumes, Art, because many people promise their lovers that they will leave their respective spouses and for some reason or another do not.

Even better, she did not do it to be with you; she did it because he was a terrible husband. This implies she did it because she felt she was better off without him, because he behaved like a total as*hole and she probably believes he will continue behaving like one.

Because we live in the only country where divorce is not legal and thus offers far less protection (if any) to either spouse, few women leave their husbands unless they are desperate to. But fewer stay away, since many of those few rethink what they have done, and go back to their spouses after a short time. Your Mel didn’t and hasn’t.

Despite these objective indices that predict Mel will probably remain steadfast and true to her decision, I can understand your anxiety 100%, Art, probably exacerbated by your having to keep your relationship secret till she gets her annulment and/or he gets a girlfriend. Both can take ages.

I can offer no guarantees that Mel will do/continue to do, as you hope. However, based on her previous behavior, it seems unlikely she will go back to her husband.

Plus, despite Mr. Baer’s usual skepticism about a happily ever after, he seems to agree with me that you should give this relationship with Mel all you’ve got. It seems that, at last, you have found what you feel is your true love. I feel it is worth the anxiety (as long as it does not last forever) to see if this is, indeed, what your feelings for Mel are. If you feel the same, then please go for broke.

All the best,

MG Holmes

