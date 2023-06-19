[Two Pronged] My wife is having an affair with her co-worker

'Shall I pursue any legal actions against her, the guy, or both of them? I want them to resign so they stop seeing each other.'

Rappler’s Life and Style section runs an advice column by couple Jeremy Baer and clinical psychologist Dr. Margarita Holmes.

Jeremy has a master’s degree in law from Oxford University. A banker of 37 years who worked in three continents, he has been training with Dr. Holmes for the last 10 years as co-lecturer and, occasionally, as co-therapist, especially with clients whose financial concerns intrude into their daily lives

Together, they have written two books: Love Triangles: Understanding the Macho-Mistress Mentality and Imported Love: Filipino-Foreign Liaisons.

Dear Mr. Baer and Dr. Holmes,

Last year, I discovered my wife having an affair with a colleague from the same government agency. Their message thread (including images) was explicit about their sexcapades. I was devastated when I found out.

When I confronted her, she said she was ending the affair, which was “only for sex; nothing else.” However, her actions did not match her words. She continued her affair; that breaks my heart every time.

I fully trusted her and never once doubted her fidelity in our 15 years of marriage. We are trying to mend what’s left to be saved as far as our marriage and family of five is concerned. She begged me not to take legal actions whether civil or criminal.

I obliged, but I suffer from massive torture. I can’t heal knowing they are still workmates. This thought crucifies me.

1. Shall I pursue any legal actions against her, the guy, or both of them? I want them to resign so they stop seeing each other.

2. Is it better for me to leave to keep my sanity? But how about the kids?

3. She promised me she will change, be better if I give her another chance. Are my sufferings worth it?

Battered husband

————————

Dear Battered Husband (BH),

You appear to have given your wife (let’s call her Dana) plenty of opportunity to end her affair, but per your account it is still going on, so the main decision ahead of you is what to do if she still does not change her behavior.

Dana seems unconcerned by the outcome of her affair on you and the children except to the extent of the prospect of legal action, so if you have any leverage this is where it perhaps lies. Of course the cumbersome and protracted machinery of the law is not ideally suited to the happy resolution of family matters, so if you ultimately decide that the collapse of your marriage is not what you desire, even the threat of legal action should be wielded with great caution.

But is your marriage salvageable, and if so, at what cost? If Dana promises to end the affair and yet does not, your main options are to stay and live with the situation (which may persist or just fizzle out or reoccur) or separate. You are the best judge of this.

Dana is concerned about the children and rightly so. You might want to remind her who their role models are when it comes to marriage and family. Whatever their ages, they are observing closely and their childhood experiences will significantly mold their future behavior. Growing up in an abusive household where infidelity is rife is not the ideal springboard for adulthood.

One significant question about your marriage is why Dana feels the need for extramarital sex. This is worth serious consideration since without resolution her behavior is not likely to change. Has this been discussed between you? And if not, why not since it lies at the heart of the problem?

Please write again if you think it might help.

All the best,

JAF Baer

Dear BH:

Thank you very much for your letter. Because I have so much to say, I shall limit my answers to your three questions and then share what I feel is another possible course of action, even as I fear it is not commonly suggested, and this will incur the wrath of some readers, okay?

Re: pursuing legal action – I strongly feel doing so will not give you the result you want, plus will encourage a punitive, rather than a more healthy, attitude within you. Re: leaving to maintain your sanity: I feel it is better to ask her to leave. You stay with the kids, until each of you decides what is best to do with the rest of your lives. You are not a mendicant waiting for her to come back to you but an equal partner attempting to be fair under these trying circumstances. Re: your suffering being worth it – oh, BH, I wish I knew the answer to that! But who can really say anything valid about another’s – or even one’s own – suffering? Tibetan monk Khenchen Konchog Gyaltshen Rinpoche names its four benefits: wisdom, resilience, compassion, and a deep respect for reality…not to mention not really knowing what the end result of your responses might be. This reminds me of former Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai’s reputed response when asked about the influence of the French Revolution: “Too early to say.”

Now for the comments I am aware kazillions will disapprove of: BH, you seem to love your wife so much, thus you are still staying with her despite all that’s happened.

Might you consider (though you don’t have to, of course, and it would still show you love her) the possibility of giving her the opportunity to explore her other relationship in the open — at least as far as your relationship is concerned. You don’t mention if the guy is married.

I have found no research on the following, but my clinical experience has occasionally confirmed that sometimes being in the throes of passion makes one unwilling – sometimes almost unable – to stop. It has nothing to do with how much she loves you or your kids, but more with responding to a need within her (which may or may not be, as Mr. Baer suggests, something you might be able to do something about).

Sometimes Filipinos call the strange pull of (supposedly only) sex as “tawag ng laman” (call of the flesh) but it can be much more than that – a response to trauma, for example. I am in no position to know what your wife is going through, thus in no position to give really effective “advice,” but my hope is that, given the freedom to see her affair in the cold light of day (hiding can add a frisson that long-time marriage often does not) your wife may realize that it is you that she wants to spend the rest of your life with after all.

I know. Sigh, much, MUCH easier said than done.

However, waiting for her to decide (perhaps with an idea of until when you want to do this), graciously accepting her decision without planning retribution is, imho, not just “worthwhile suffering” but one of the very best ways you can prove your love for your family and for yourself.

Best wishes,

MGHolmes

– Rappler.com

Please send any comments, questions, or requests for advice to twopronged@rappler.com.