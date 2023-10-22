[Two Pronged] My wife has started ‘squirting’ more. Is this a sign she’s been cheating?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler’s Life and Style section runs an advice column by couple Jeremy Baer and clinical psychologist Dr. Margarita Holmes.

Jeremy has a master’s degree in law from Oxford University. A banker of 37 years who worked in three continents, he has been training with Dr. Holmes for the last 10 years as co-lecturer and, occasionally, as co-therapist, especially with clients whose financial concerns intrude into their daily lives.

Together, they have written two books: Love Triangles: Understanding the Macho-Mistress Mentality and Imported Love: Filipino-Foreign Liaisons.

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

We have been married seven years and have two children, both boys.

I am what you might call an “OFW,” because I work in Indonesia as a top manager. I travel to the Philippines twice a year to be with my family.

In the past, whenever we would have sex, my wife behaves naturally, no surprises. But starting this 2023, she “squirts” a lot of fluid, more than she has ever done before.

I was surprised. Many thoughts plague my mind. The first question: What are the possible reasons for such a change in her?

Is there a possibility that she had sex with someone else while I was away? Our youngest son is 5 months old. Or might it be possible that she became this way since the birth of our second child?

Art

Dear Art,

Thank you for your message.

Medical opinion is not unanimous on the subject of squirting (see this, for example, which states among many uncertainties that “squirting at different volumes is a normal occurrence during sex for many people”). As a result, it is difficult to be definitive answering your questions.

“Is there a possibility that she had sex with someone else?” Of course this is possible, but how and why that should cause her to squirt more is unclear.

“Might it be possible that she became this way since the birth of our second child?” Again, this is possible, and one way to try to clarify the matter is to consult a gynecologist to gain a better understanding.

Perhaps it might be equally useful to examine your reaction to her additional squirting. You appear very ready to believe that your wife has been unfaithful, a conclusion that may or may not be justified by circumstances you have not disclosed. However, if there is no other evidence of this, maybe you should ask yourself why you have been so quick to consider that infidelity is the cause. Does this tell you something about the state of your marriage, or your own (perhaps understandable) anxieties as an OFW?

Self analysis could possibly go a long way to alleviating your concerns.

If this answer proves to be unhelpful, please write again with more detail if you feel that we can provide more advice.

Best wishes,

JAFBaer

Dear Art:

Thank you very much for your letter. While trying to look for direct answers to your happily very direct questions, I realized two things: something quite sad, but also something quite happy.

First, the sad news: I could not find answers I felt satisfactory enough to share with you. This does not mean none exist; it’s just that this column cannot give the kind of answers we want to provide for the kind of questions you ask. However, something else can, and happily, it is a videocast, also available on Rappler: Sex and Sensibilities with Ana Santos. Any information correlating female ejaculation (squirting) and/or infidelity and/or body changes and/or sexual peaks the intrepid, knowledgeable, and wise Ms. Santos can provide.

I mention these particular four: squirting, infidelity, changes after pregnancy, and orgasm because these are the issues you seem to be most concerned about.

If a man had concerns about his wife the way that you do, many therapists would suggest you talk to your spouse directly about them. Asking about your concerns in a non-judgmental, non-blaming manner is usually the most efficient way to minimize most of the confusion within a healthy marriage.

I have no more information about the quality of your communication with your spouse, except your decision not to ask your wife directly about what you have observed. Since good communication between you is often a necessary (though not necessarily sufficient) condition for a good marriage, I hope you can take my and Mr. Baer’s suggestions to heart.

A few things to ask yourself: Is my hesitation to be direct simply because the subject matter right now is sexual? In other words, is it easy to be direct with her if the matter isn’t sexual? If that is the case, YEA! That means it is religious and/or cultural mores, plus any previous experiences you may have encountered, that has made you uncomfortable about talking about sex.

However, if this hesitation in communication happens in other areas, that is a clue you have to do something about your marriage, especially since you are in a long distance relationship where some problems that all couples inevitably have can be magnified.

It is perfectly understandable why this should be so. People tend to replace what they do not know with their own suppositions/fantasies. In an LDR, there are many things you don’t know, mainly because it is impossible to know as much when you are living far apart, as opposed to when you live in the same house. The idea is to get the facts — including your spouse’s feelings — straight from her, rather than from a third party (be that the therapist, or yourself supplying your suppositions to situations you do not know enough about).

Dearest Art, this is one of the difficulties of being in an LDR. This is not an insurmountable difficulty, though yes, it will be difficult. It becomes easier (or, at the very least, less difficult), the more you learn to trust each other with what you feel.

The benefits? Oh, Art, they are priceless! You will become more intimate with each other on so many levels. She will, indeed, become your best friend and you, hers! Surely this is a goal worth working towards?

If this task of initiating or maintaining more openness with your wife seems daunting and you feel we can help, please please write to us again? I am fairly sure we can.

All the very best,

MG Holmes

