[Two Pronged] Is it wrong to have sexual fantasies about your fiancée?

Dear Dr. Holmes and Mr. Baer:

Is it wrong to have sexual fantasies about your fiancée? We have been together for five years. We have had a long distance relationship since Day 1.

For the first two years, we saw each other around three days per month. The next two years, she worked outside the country. I also worked abroad but in a different country. On the fourth year, she finished her contract and I went home for a vacation. Before I went back abroad, I proposed. She said yes. After a few months, she returned abroad, still in a different country from me.

We are not new to sex. Before she went overseas, we already did it even before our first year together. Also, whenever she is away, we regularly have cybersex. And we have sex whenever we see each other in person. But last year, when I went home from vacation, before I proposed, we didn’t do it. We only did it once before I left, after I’d proposed.

A few months ago, I went to her host country, and there we had sex. After I returned, I kept on thinking about the sex that we had. I was expecting that she was doing the same. I wanted her to send me revealing photos; I was sending her mine. But she wouldn’t.

I asked her about this and she said she feels that I am sexualizing her. Being the honest guy that I am, I said yes, and that it is normal. And I think she doesn’t agree. I conceded and we agreed not to talk about sex again.

I’m sure that she is not cheating on me. I’m also sure that we want to grow old with each other. I’m just not sure if I‘m displaying normal behavior: thinking about having sex with her all the time; masturbating with her in mind almost every day. Whenever I think of other girls while masturbating, I feel guilty, as if I were cheating.

Am I a sex addict already? If not, what am I?

Jon

Dear Jon,

Adults need to clearly communicate about the role sex will (or will not) play in their relationship, and it sounds like you and your partner’s pattern of Ask-Refuse-Repeat is side-stepping that opportunity.

Try to address the underlying issues and uncertainties, such as: “Is our relationship going to be a sexual one?” and “How do we sustain a fulfilling connection across this physical distance?” and “Why has your attitude to cybersex changed?”

There are steps you can take to maintain your emotional and sexual bond: regular phone calls or video chats to feel emotionally engaged and connected. If you do not want to share photos or video, try sexy conversations over the phone, text each other some fantasies, or even swap links to random videos or erotica that you find sexy, so as to create a sense of shared sexuality.

However, none of this will work unless you first address the issues underlying her refusal to have cybersex with you, which seem to revolve around respect for boundaries, comfort levels, and consent. All these issues are important and need to be explored so that your relationship can move forward. But remember that communication, consent and respect are basic tenants of all relationships, and if you both don’t act accordingly, the distance between you may become a permanent chasm.

Finally, your behavior is not that of a sex addict but rather that of a fiancé who misses the physical contact integral to most close romantic relationships.

All the best,

JAF Baer

Dear Jon:

Thank you very much for your letter.

You asked:

1. Is it wrong to have sexual fantasies about your. fiancée? NO

2. Is this normal behavior? YES

3. Am I a sex addict already? NO

4. If not, what am I? NORMAL

I have given you one word answers right after your questions and will now try to explain why.

A majority of men and a majority of women are different when it comes to sex (and aggression). There are, of course, many exceptions to the rule, as is the case in the social sciences, because we study people and not mathematical and/or theoretical constructs.

I believe that many of these differences are due to nature (hard-wired) and not to nurture (experiences); I am a sociobiologist – this stance is based on my clinical experience and evidence-based research.

Sociobiologists believe that men naturally think of and want sex more frequently and with greater intensity than women do. Thus, generally, men tend to initiate sex more often, enjoy sex in many more different ways, than women. Generally, men find it easier to compartmentalize sex and love and thus want variety in partners more.

This is not to say they should feel this way, just that most men usually do. There is nothing good, bad, better, worse about these differences; they just are. It becomes a problem if and only if one feels one’s partner should think and/or behave and/or forces the other (verbally, physically, judgmentally, “emotionally blackmail-ie”) to think and/or behave as s/he does.

So please fantasize and think about having sex with her as often and is many different ways as you enjoy doing. Because you love each other, I hope you will both find a way to please each other in ways that are validating to both of you.

All the best,

MG Holmes

