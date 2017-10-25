Laura shares about what she was like as a child before she became a beauty queen

Published 1:02 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Wednesday, October 25, the Miss World Organization posted Laura Lehmann's contestant introduction video, wherein the Philippines' bet said a few things about herself.

The video showed places that Laura visited for her work as a TV host, as well as photos of her years as a child playing sports.

"Growing up, I was always one of the boys. I wanted to be outside, I love playing sports and I played softball and rugby," she said. "Nowadays, things are still very much the same, but I like to think I'm a little bit more poised, a little bit more elegant, and I'm very excited to represent the Philippines in Miss World 2017."

She also said that she fortunate to have traveled around the country, and to be given an opportunity to see what she can offer to the world.

"This is the fight that I'm carrying. Not with the burden of competition but with freedom that comes with love for the motherland," she said of the support on her journey to representing the country in the Miss World competition.

On November 18, Laura is set to compete against more than 100 ladies from around the world in Sanya, China. – Rappler.com

More Miss World on Rappler: