Peru's Maria Jose Lora is Miss Grand International 2017

Published 12:01 AM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Elizabeth Durado Clenci won 2nd runner-up in the Miss Grand International 2017 pageant, which was held in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. The coronation night took place on Wednesday, October 25.

Peru's Maria Jose Lora won the Miss Grand International 2017 title. She was crowned by the outgoing Miss Grand International, Ariska Putri Pertiwi of Indonesia.

Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Filipino actor Xian Lim hosted the big night.

Here is the list of winners:

Miss Grand International 2017 – Maria Jose Lora, Peru

1st runner-up – Tulia Aleman Ferrer, Venezuela

2nd runner-up – Elizabeth Durado Clenci, Philippines

3rd runner-up – Brenda Azaria Jimenez, Puerto Rico

4th runner-up – Nikola Uhlirova, Czech Republic

– Rappler.com

