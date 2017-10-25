Winwyn does cultural and Latin dance performances as she and the other Reina Hispanoamericana candidates appear on 'El Mañanero'

Published 5:21 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Winwyn Marquez showed off her dancing prowess during an appearance on a Bolivian TV show while promoting the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 pageant.

During the guesting along with a few other candidates on El Mañanero, Wyn, dressed in a Muslim princess-inspired dress and Sarimanok headpiece, did a traditional dance number. Her costume for the talent show was made by Regine Tolentino.

Minutes later, she changed into a sexy gold dress and did a Latin dance number.

Winwyn won the talent show of the Miss World Philippines pageant last September, where she also showed off her dancing skills. (IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2017 charity gala)

In an Instagram post, Wyn said she is grateful that her fellow Reina Hispanoamericana candidates have been helping her a lot.

"Jumping from one shoot to another, guestings left and right, and I'm enjoying every minute of it!" she said.

"Minsan struggle sa mga interviews pero ang suwerte ko dahil sobrang babait lang ng candidates and they make sure may chance ako makapagsalita at tina-translate nila 'yung mga tanong sa akin," she added.

(Sometimes I struggle during the interviews but I'm lucky because the candidates are all very nice. They make sure I have a chance to talk and they translate the questions for me.)

The Reina Hispanoamericana pageant is scheduled on November 4. – Rappler.com