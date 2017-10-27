(UPDATED) Wyn's Pintados costume is designed by Edwin Uy

Published 11:54 AM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Winwyn Marquez showed another side of Filipino culture, as she presented her national costume at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 competition in Bolivia on Thursday evening, October 26.

Wyn wore a Pintados costume made by designer Edwin Uy. On Facebook, Edwin explained the inspiration behind the outfit: "The Pintados Warrior Queen from Cebu. When the Spaniards came here in the Philippines, the very first people they saw were the tattooed people from Cebu, which they called the Pintados," he wrote.

The Pintados Warrior Queen costume of Winmyn Marquez for Reina Hispank Americana made by yours truly A post shared by Edwin Uy (@edwinfuy) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Videos of Wyn showing off the costume were also posted on social media.

It was announced during the presentation that Wyn is among the top 3 finalists for the Best in National Costume along with delegates from Panama and Venezuela.

Wyn earlier showed off her dancing skills on a TV show, as she performed a cultural and Latin dance number. (WATCH: Winwyn Marquez shows off dancing skills on Bolivian TV show)

Wyn hopes to bring home the first Reina Hispanoamericana crown for the Philippines when she competes on November 4. – Rappler.com

