IN PHOTOS: Winwyn Marquez's Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 national costume
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Winwyn Marquez showed another side of Filipino culture, as she presented her national costume at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 competition in Bolivia on Thursday evening, October 26.
Wyn wore a Pintados costume made by designer Edwin Uy. On Facebook, Edwin explained the inspiration behind the outfit: "The Pintados Warrior Queen from Cebu. When the Spaniards came here in the Philippines, the very first people they saw were the tattooed people from Cebu, which they called the Pintados," he wrote.
Videos of Wyn showing off the costume were also posted on social media.
It was announced during the presentation that Wyn is among the top 3 finalists for the Best in National Costume along with delegates from Panama and Venezuela.
Wyn earlier showed off her dancing skills on a TV show, as she performed a cultural and Latin dance number. (WATCH: Winwyn Marquez shows off dancing skills on Bolivian TV show)
Wyn hopes to bring home the first Reina Hispanoamericana crown for the Philippines when she competes on November 4. – Rappler.com
