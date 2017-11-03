PH's Nelda Ibe is 1st runner-up in Miss Globe 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2017 Nelda Ibe placed first runner-up at the Miss Globe competition held in Tirana, Albania on Friday, November 3 (Saturday, November 4, Manila time).
National costume is a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It reflects the country, it's culture, tradition and heritage. I am wearing another proud masterpiece by Frederick Berches @frederickberches for Miss Globe 2017. One interesting fact about the host country and home of Miss Globe which is Albania. IT HAS LOADS OF FLOWERS.Albania boasts more than 3,250 species of plants, which accounts for 30 percent of all flora in Europe. And that being said, I am happy to say that the Philippines National Flower, Sampaguita was the very inspiration of my costume. #culture #diversity #history #missglobe #themissglobe #pilot #pilotlife #pilotbeautyqueen #deliartassociation #albania #visitalbania
Miss Philippines Globe 2017 @NeldaIbe in her swimsuit. #MissGlobe2017 updates on https://t.co/Asg0jyrsP7 pic.twitter.com/lEq8trnUAH— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 3, 2017
Miss Philippines Globe 2017 Nelda Ibe in her evening gown. #MissGlobe2017 updates on https://t.co/Asg0jyrsP7 pic.twitter.com/AESQ5rGvjK— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 3, 2017
Tagged as the pilot queen, Nelda's achievement is the latest after Elizabeth Clenci's second runner-up placement at the Miss Grand International competition.
Here are the winners:
Miss Globe – Do Tran Khanh Ngan of Vietnam
1st runner-up – Nelda Ibe of Philippines
2nd runner-up – Elena Latypova of Siberia
3rd runner-up – Alessia Çoku of Albania
4th runner-up– Simone Heijligers of Cape Verde
Previously, Ann Colis won the title for the country in 2015, while Nichole Manalo placed 3rd runner-up in 2016. – Rappler.com