National costume is a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It reflects the country, it's culture, tradition and heritage. I am wearing another proud masterpiece by Frederick Berches @frederickberches for Miss Globe 2017. One interesting fact about the host country and home of Miss Globe which is Albania. IT HAS LOADS OF FLOWERS.Albania boasts more than 3,250 species of plants, which accounts for 30 percent of all flora in Europe. And that being said, I am happy to say that the Philippines National Flower, Sampaguita was the very inspiration of my costume. #culture #diversity #history #missglobe #themissglobe #pilot #pilotlife #pilotbeautyqueen #deliartassociation #albania #visitalbania

A post shared by Nelda Ibe | Pilot Queen (@neldaibe) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:10am PDT