(UPDATED) Winwyn is the first titleholder from Asia

Published 12:23 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)– Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez was crowned as Reina Hispanoamericana on Saturday, November 4. (Sunday morning, November 5 in Manila).

Winwyn was crowned by Reina Hispanoamericana 2016 Maria Camila Soleibe of Colombia, during the pageant held in Sta Cruz, Bolivia.

This is the first time the Philippines sent a candidate to the competition.

The Reina Hispanoamericana pageant is a competition which celebrates Hispanic heritage, culture, and language. It started in 1991, when was known as Reina Sudamericana.

Following her victory, Winwyn posted a short video message on the Reina Hispanoamericana website.

In an interview during her send-off, Wyn said she knew it going to be a tough competition for her being the first Asian and Philippine representative, but promised to do her best.

"It's going to be a challenge for me because it's a land full of talented girls. We all know that Latinas are very good in pageants and very good in dancing... but I wouldn't wanna put myself down because I'm standing for my country and I'll do my very best."

She also faced criticism for not speaking Spanish – a common denominator among the other candidates in the pageant. – Rappler.com