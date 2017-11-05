Watch and read Winwyn's winning answer

Published 3:24 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez has been criticized for participating in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant despite not speaking Spanish, but on Saturday, November 4 (Sunday, November 5 Manila), she showed that language isn't a problem. (READ: PH's Winwyn Marquez wins Reina Hispanoamericana 2017)

During the pageant's question and answer portion, she was asked: "How would you promote Hispanic-American culture with the great difficulty or barrier of language?"

Wyn answered: "Language can be learned, but the will and determination to contribute something to the organization cannot.

"It has to come from the heart and it has to be natural. I believe that kindness is a universal language– that if you treat people with tolerance, patience, and love, you will understand each other.

"The Hispanic culture is not about language only. It’s about love for God, love for country, love for history, and culture, and love for family.

"As a Filipina with a unique heritage… I’m ready to promote the Hispanic culture, not just in Asia but in the whole world. It is time time to celebrate the Hispanic culture. It is meant to be celebrated," she said.

Thank you to supporters

Hours before the competition, Wyn posted a message of thank you on Instagram.

"Maraming salamat sa lahat na nag message sa akin, lahat na nag co-comment sa lahat ng tumawag maraming salamat po! Sobrang overwhelming ang supporta niyo kahit first time natin mapasama sa pageant na ito," she posted.

(Thank you to everyone who sent me messages, to those who commented and called me, thank you! Your support is overwhelming, even if this is the first time we joined the pageant.)

It’s such an honor to be the first Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas. mamaya na po ang coronation night and maraming salamat sa lahat na nag message saakin, lahat na nag cocomment sa lahat ng tumawag maraming salamat po!. Sobrang overwhelming ang supporta niyo kahit first time natin mapasama sa pageant na ito. Kung alam niyo lang kung gaano kahirap mapasama sa RHA pero lahat ng pagod lahat talaga worth it dahil sa supporta and tiwala niyo. i will give my best and sana makuha natin. LABAN FILIPINAS #ReinaTeresita A post shared by Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez (@wynmarquez) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Winwyn was crowned by Reina Hispanoamericana 2016 Maria Camila Soleibe of Colombia, during the pageant held in Sta Cruz, Bolivia, making her the first Filipina and Asian to win the crown. – Rappler.com