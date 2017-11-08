'Sa mga PH queens, mabuhay kayo. Hindi nila alam gaano kahirap pinagdadaanan natin and saludo ako sa inyong lahat!' says Wyn

Published 4:04 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Four days after her victory, newly crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez took to Instagram to thank her family, friends, and others who supported her during the competition.

In a two-part post, Winwyn wrote how people brushed off Reina Hispanoamericana as an insignificant and small pageant without them knowing the hard work of people behind it. (IN PHOTOS: Winwyn Marquez's journey to Reina Hispanoamericana 2017)

"Some people say it's an unknown pageant, a small pageant, an insignificant pageant but if you really do find time to know about it you'll be surprised what Reina Hispanoamericana is," she said.

"The first few days [were] really tough, kung alam 'nyo lang, and naiyak talaga ako, pero I pushed myself and nabuhayan ako ng loob dahil sa mga Pinoy." (The first few days were really tough, if you only knew, and I really cried, but I pushed myself and my confidence was boosted because of the Pinoys.)

She thanked her fans – known as the Wynaddicts – as well as her showbiz friends, classmates from Southville, and teachers. She also gave a shout-out to the Miss World Philippines Organization, Aces and Queens led by Jonas Gaffud, and her styling team.

She also didn't forget to say thank you to her family, especially to her parents –actors Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno – and her boyfriend, actor Mark Herras. She also thanked her brother Yeoj and aunt Ailyn, who was with her during the duration of the competition.

"To Mama, Daddy, pangga ko, and to my whole family, kayo ang rock ko. Thank you for being beside me sa lahat lahat, even if may point na ayaw 'nyo na ako sumali kasi nakita 'nyo kung gaano ako nalungkot. Pero dahil nakita 'nyo na gusto ko talaga, you guys held my hand all the way to my dream."

(To Mama, Daddy, my love, and to my whole family, you're my rock. Thank you for being beside me through everything, even if there was a point when you no longer wanted me to join beauty pageants because you saw how sad I was. But because you saw that I really wanted to compete, you guys held my hand all the way to my dream.)

Wyn also thanked pageant organizers, and even her critics.

"Sa mga bashers and mga ibang Pinoy na hindi naniniwala sa akin at sa RHA po salamat pa din po dahil sa mga sinabi 'nyo po sa akin, mas gusto ko patunayan sa sarili ko na kaya ko."

(To the bashers and to other Filipinos who did not believe in me, and to RHA, thank you. Because of what the critics said about me, I became more motivated to prove to myself that I could win.)

She also paid tribute to Filipino beauty queens who have represented the country in the international scene.

"Sa mga PH queens, mabuhay kayo. Hindi nila alam gaano kahirap pinagdadaanan natin and saludo ako sa inyong lahat!"

(To the Philippines' beauty queens, long live all of you. They don't know about the hardships we go through and I salute all of you!)

"Ako po si (I am) Teresita Ssen Marquez and I am proud of my unique heritage and proud to be the first Filipina and only Asian to join and win Reina Hispanoamericana."

my brother yeoj and tita ailyn, you two stayed with me in bolivia from day 1 and nakita niyo lahat kung gaano kahirap nagpapasalamat ako na sumama kayo and kayo nag papa ngiti at nag pupush saakin doon pag parang lost na ako you guys made me sane. I may not see you all the time in bolivia pero alam ko nakabantay lang kayo para maramdaman ko na di ako nagiisa. sa mga unang araw 2 lang kayo pumapalakpak saakin and sobrang saya ko na nun i owe you guys so much i love you kuya and tita and To Promociones Gloria thank you for this opportunity and I will not let you down sa mga bashers and mga ibang pinoy na hindi naniniwala saakin at sa RHA po salamat padin po dahil sa mga sinabi niyo po saakin mas gusto ko patunayan sa sarili ko na kaya ko..sa mga PH queens mabuhay kayo hindi nila alam gaano kahirap pinag dadaanan natin and saludo ako sainyong lahat! sa mga pinoy naman po na sumuporta saakin dito at sa bolivia and sa buong mundo sana po naging proud kayo para sainyo po toh para sainyo po ang crown na toh para sa PILIPINAS ata para kay Papa Jesus Ako po si Teresita Ssen Marquez and I am proud of my unique heritage and proud to be the First Filipina and only asian to join and WIN Reina Hispanoamericana. A post shared by Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez (@wynmarquez) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Wyn is currently in New York. She is expected to return to the Philippines soon. – Rappler.com