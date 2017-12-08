Jannie says she believes that the colors blue and pink played a big role in getting the crown

Published 7:36 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When newly-crowned Miss Tourism International 2017/18 Jannie Loudette Alipo-on arrived at NAIA's Terminal 3 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, December 8, she was a paragon of extreme happiness.

She knew that coming home a winner from her mission brings a feeling of excitement, even more so as she is doing it in a pageant-loving nation that never fails to appreciate the achievement of Filipinas in international beauty competitions.

“I am very thankful that the Filipinos supported me in the pageant since Day one. What makes this journey more meaningful is that the organizers focused on uniting the cultural diversity of all the candidates. Instead of making it an all-out competition, we established friendships with each and everyone. I can remember a day after our arrival when we were asked to give out the gifts we brought to the other girls because that made us really close like sisters.” said Jannie.

When asked about any lucky charm that she kept around to bring in the favorable vibes while going through each day of activities from Penang to Malacca and Langkawi to Kuala Lumpur, she was hesitant to give specific details on what the item is because of the very personal nature, aside from the fact that she doesn’t want to “break” the positive momentum that it has given her.

“All I can say is that the colors blue and pink may have played the part of good-luck bearer. Actually, more on blue in my case. So I just made sure that I wore the color during pre-judging and finals night. And important numbers also provided me with clear signs on whether things are going my way or not. It’s not much of a superstition but like 'clues' that guided me. All I can say is that my pin number during Mutya ng Pilipinas, my assigned delegate number and the hotel room number I stayed in mostly with my roommates from Indonesia and France have sort of aligned to add that extra layer of confidence.” added Jannie.

When she was last to be called in the Top 10, she admitted to feelings of anxiety. She wanted so much to place at the very least. But from that point to Top 5, there was a more relaxed feeling that allowed her to handle the Q&A more confidently. “I knew that the questions will center mostly on tourism and the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign so I came prepared for that subject matter. Thanks to my Mutya ng Pilipinas family – especially our President Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo – for always keeping me on the loop on specific details that would give me the edge.”

And her final words to the entire Filipino nation?

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng Pinoy na sumuporta sa akin, (Thank you so much to all the Filipinos who supported me) not only here in the Philippines but around the world. That is what sets us apart from everyone and I am truly proud to have worn the country’s sash in Malaysia. So happy that we got the crown back for the 4th time!” – Rappler.com

Norman Tinio started pageant-blogging back in 2009 but has already been an avid pageant enthusiast since the early 70s. Apart from that, he is an Industrial Psychologist by profession, movie addict by nocturnal choice and an ex-Seminarian who can pray in Ancient Latin. You can always find him and his daily musings at normannorman.com.