'I believe love does not see gender and if you love that someone, go for it,' says Maria Izobel Taguiam, as she opens up on having a girlfriend during the Q&A segment of the Binibining Cebu pageant

Published 9:43 PM, November 11, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For days, 17-year-old Maria Izobel Taguiam, who represented the town of Tabogon in the Binibining Cebu 2017 pageant, took time reading about the current issues in the country and the history of Cebu in preparation for the Q&A portion of the pageant held in late October.

On pageant night, however, the question for Miss Tabogon was short and simple. “Do you have a boyfriend?”

All of her preparations – her readings and research – were suddenly useless, but she managed to pull off a spontaneous, unexpected, and sincere response that drew cheers from the audience.

It was not exactly what the 17-year-old high school student at the Southwestern University expected, but she admitted being thankful for the opportunity to tell the public about her preference.

“For me, it was not ‘coming out’ but just simply saying that I am in a relationship, not minding the gender at all,” Taguiam said.

The Q&A

Taguiam was among the 54 candidates at the first-ever Binibining Cebu pageant. The pageant allows towns and cities to showcase their beautiful ladies and local products.

Taguiam made it to the top 12 finalists, sending her to the Q&A portion of the pageant hosted by Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry, a Cebuana.

"All right, Miss Tabogon," Henry began, facing Taguiam. "May I ask you a simple question? Do you have a boyfriend?"

Without batting an eyelash, Taguiam replied: "Yes, but not a boyfriend but a girlfriend. Because I believe love does not see gender and if you love that someone, go for it." She admitted that she feared a negative reaction from the crowd, but the opposite happened.

When the applause and cheers from the crowd subsided, Henry dropped a follow-up question: "Do you think that a woman who is single will make a better Binibining Cebu or that one who is a relationship?"

The teenager replied: "I think mas maayo jud na committed ka kay kung imong partner kahibaw mo support nimo sa tanan nimong desisyon, he or she will not hinder sa imong mga commitments (I think it would be better if you are committed because if your partner knows how to support, he or she will not hinder you from doing your commitments)."

Thankful

In an interview with Rappler, Taguiam said she while she is upfront about her sexuality, during the pageant, she had to think of how to phrase her response well.

“I usually do not hesitate when I have to tell people about my sexuality. The only thing that made me a little hesitant was how I could phrase out my answer, that I am in a relationship with a guy, but with a girl, without receiving boos from the crowd but I was surprised when people clapped," she said.

Taguiam added, "It was an LGBT-friendly crowd and I was thankful.”

While she did not disclose more details about her girlfriend, Taguiam said she met her through a common friend and that they have been in a relationship for 5 months now. “I was not even looking for a partner that day, but things went well and that made us what we are right now.”

There was a time when Taguiam was on the verge of giving up joining Binibining Cebu but it was her girlfriend who pushed her to continue. "She always cheers me up," she said.

Going public

Taking the relationship to public was not easy for Taguiam. While her friends and family have been very supportive, she also received criticisms from people who insisted on their own beliefs.

“My mom knows about my relationship with her and she accepts and loves the both of us which, for me, is the most important thing. This is exactly the reason why all the negative reactions and comments that I have been receiving no longer matter at all knowing that the person that matters to me the most supports me for who I am,” she said.

Taguiam tried having relationships with guys but it did not work out for her. “I knew when I was younger that I am queer, but still, I tried going into relationship with men. But being with them only made me realize who I really am. About who this girl really is inside."

She accepts that there will always be people who are against same-sex relationships, but she dwells more on the fact that society is already open to her kind. Taguiam is also guided by her personal happiness, as well as being true to herself.

“At the end of the day, it is our personal happiness that matters. Never be afraid to show who you are. I know this is easier than done, but trust me, the moment you start being comfortable with your own skin, that's the moment you learn how to live and when that happens, happiness and contentment follows,” she said.

While she did not get the Binibining Cebu crown – it went to Miss Badian, Apriel Smith – Taguiam said the pageant was memorable and taught her a lot of things. For now, the high school student said she will focus on her studies. – Rappler.com