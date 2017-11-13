Mariel sings 'Music of the Night' during an event for Miss International 2017

Published 1:47 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss International 2017 contestants are as busy as ever, as the coronation night approaches, but they do get some time to relax and let their hair down.

In a post dated November 11 on the official Instagram account of Miss International, the Philippines' bet Maria Angelica "Mariel" de Leon showed off her singing prowess as she performed "Music of the Night" from the Phantom of the Opera.

Prior to becoming Binibining Pilipinas International 2017, Mariel sang with the Opera Belles.

#missinternational2017 #yakitori A post shared by MISSINTERNATIONAL (@missinternationalofficial) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:31am PST

#yakitori #missinternational2017 A post shared by MISSINTERNATIONAL (@missinternationalofficial) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:31am PST

#missinternational2017 #yakitori A post shared by MISSINTERNATIONAL (@missinternationalofficial) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:34am PST

#missinternational2017 #missinternational2017 A post shared by MISSINTERNATIONAL (@missinternationalofficial) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:34am PST

#missinternational2017 #yakitori A post shared by MISSINTERNATIONAL (@missinternationalofficial) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:35am PST

Mariel, daughter of actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, hopes to repeat the success of Kylie Verzosa, who currently holds the Miss International 2016 crown. Kylie won the country's 6th Miss International title last year. – Rappler.com

More Miss International on Rappler