Winwyn returns to the Philippines after winning the title of Reina Hispanoamericana 2017

Published 2:42 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since her win, the newly crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez is back on Philippine soil!

Winwyn arrived in the Philippines on Monday, November 13. She flew in from the US, where she took a short vacation.

When she arrived, Winwyn gave a short message to her fans who waited for her at the airport and then met with her family and the members of the Miss World Philippines organization.

Winwyn's victory in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant is a first for the Philippines. She is also the pageant's first winner from Asia.

Here's a look at Winwyn at the airport upon her arrival.

