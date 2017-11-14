Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana wins Miss International 2017
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana was crowned Miss International 2017 by the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa on Tuesday, November 14.
The coronation night was held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.
This is the first Miss International title for Indonesia.
Kevin, 21, a model and Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2017 said in her speech that she is a believer of unity and diversity.
"If I were to become Miss International, I will spread this positive values and spread the culture of accepting and respecting the differences. Because I know that every country has their own cultures, character, and identity. Therefore, let’s create a perfect solution by learning, understanding, and appreciating each other," she said.
While many Filipino pageant fans were hoping for a back-to-back win for the country, the Philippines' bet Mariel de Leon did not place in the Top 15 of the competition.
Below is the list of the winners for 2017.
- Miss International 2017 – Kevin Lilliana, Indonesia
- 1st runner-up – Curacao, Chanelle de Lau
- 2nd runner-up – Diana Croce Garcia, Venezuela
- 3rd runner-up – Amber Dew, Australia
- 4th runner-up – Natsuki Tsutsui, Japan
– Rappler.com
More Miss International on Rappler
- Mariel de Leon departs for Japan to compete in Miss International 2017
- Mariel de Leon on Miss International 2017 and working with Coco Martin in 'Ang Panday
- 8 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon
- PANOORIN: Pag-awit ni Mariel De Leon ng 'Ang Maya'
- Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa's advice for 2017 Bb PH queens
- The question of a back-to-back win in Miss International
- WATCH: Mariel de Leon performs 'Phantom of the Opera' song
- Predictions: Who will win Miss International 2017?
- LOOK: Mariel de Leon's swimsuit in Miss International 2017
- LOOK: Mariel de Leon's national costume for Miss International 2017
- LOOK: Mariel de Leon's swimsuit in Miss International 2017
- Philippines' Mariel de Leon's Miss International 2017 journey ends