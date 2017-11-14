(UPDATED) Kevin Lilliana succeeds Kylie Verzosa of the Philippines

Published 6:25 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana was crowned Miss International 2017 by the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa on Tuesday, November 14.

The coronation night was held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

This is the first Miss International title for Indonesia.

Kevin, 21, a model and Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2017 said in her speech that she is a believer of unity and diversity.

"If I were to become Miss International, I will spread this positive values and spread the culture of accepting and respecting the differences. Because I know that every country has their own cultures, character, and identity. Therefore, let’s create a perfect solution by learning, understanding, and appreciating each other," she said.



While many Filipino pageant fans were hoping for a back-to-back win for the country, the Philippines' bet Mariel de Leon did not place in the Top 15 of the competition.

Below is the list of the winners for 2017.

Miss International 2017 – Kevin Lilliana, Indonesia

1st runner-up – Curacao, Chanelle de Lau

2nd runner-up – Diana Croce Garcia, Venezuela

3rd runner-up – Amber Dew, Australia

4th runner-up – Natsuki Tsutsui, Japan

