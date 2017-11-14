LOOK: Mariel de Leon's swimsuit in Miss International 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet, Mariel de Leon, showed her more playful side as she walked down the runway during the swimsuit competition of Miss International 2017, wearing a swimsuit designed by Mikee Andrei.
– Rappler.com
