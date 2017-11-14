LOOK: Mariel de Leon's evening gown for Miss International 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Following the swimsuit segment, the candidates of Miss International 2017 showed off their style and grace in evening gowns designed by their country's top designers.
The Philippines' bet, Mariel de Leon, showed off her slim figure in a nude sequined gown by designer Cary Santiago. The Cebu-based designer also made her gown during the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 competition.
– Rappler.com
