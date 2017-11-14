See Mariel's modern take on the terno, designed by Cary Santiago

Published 2:50 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss International 2017 competition kicked off with the ladies donning their respective national costumes at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, November 14.

The Philippines' bet Mariel de Leon wore an modern, steel gray Filipiniana dress with an intricate sarimanok headpiece to match.

LOOK: Miss International – Philippines 2017 Mariel De Leon in her national costume! #MissInternational2017 pic.twitter.com/Dv1kJW0v3f — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 14, 2017

