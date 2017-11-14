LOOK: Mariel de Leon's national costume for Miss International 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss International 2017 competition kicked off with the ladies donning their respective national costumes at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, November 14.
The Philippines' bet Mariel de Leon wore an modern, steel gray Filipiniana dress with an intricate sarimanok headpiece to match.
Mariel awaiting her turn on the runway. #MissInternational @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/hcqlxDzrNV— Voltaire Tayag (@VoltaireTayag) November 14, 2017
LOOK: Miss International – Philippines 2017 Mariel De Leon in her national costume! #MissInternational2017 pic.twitter.com/Dv1kJW0v3f— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 14, 2017
More Miss International on Rappler
- Mariel de Leon departs for Japan to compete in Miss International 2017
- Mariel de Leon on Miss International 2017 and working with Coco Martin in 'Ang Panday
- 8 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon
- PANOORIN: Pag-awit ni Mariel De Leon ng 'Ang Maya'
- Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa's advice for 2017 Bb PH queens
- The question of a back-to-back win in Miss International
- WATCH: Mariel de Leon performs 'Phantom of the Opera' song
- Predictions: Who will win Miss International 2017?