FULL LIST: Winners, Miss International 2017
MANILA, Philippines – A new Miss International has been crowned!
Kevin Lilliana of Indonesia is Miss International 2017, and she was crowned by the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa on Tuesday, November 14. The coronation night took place at teh Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.
Here is the full list of the winners:
- Miss International 2017 – Kevin Lilliana, Indonesia
- 1st runner-up – Curacao, Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria
- 2nd runner-up – Diana Croce Garcia, Venezuela
- 3rd runner-up – Amber Dew, Australia
- 4th runner-up – Natsuki Tsutsui, Japan
- Best in National Costume – Natsuki Tsutsui, Japan
- Miss Perfect Body – Amber Dew, Australia
- Best Dressed – Kevin Lilliana, Indonesia
The Philippines' bet, Mariel de Leon, did not advance to the Top 15 of the competition. – Rappler.com
More Miss International on Rappler
- Mariel de Leon departs for Japan to compete in Miss International 2017
- Mariel de Leon on Miss International 2017 and working with Coco Martin in 'Ang Panday
- 8 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon
- PANOORIN: Pag-awit ni Mariel De Leon ng 'Ang Maya'
- Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa's advice for 2017 Bb PH queens
- The question of a back-to-back win in Miss International
- WATCH: Mariel de Leon performs 'Phantom of the Opera' song
- Predictions: Who will win Miss International 2017?
- LOOK: Mariel de Leon's swimsuit in Miss International 2017
- LOOK: Mariel de Leon's national costume for Miss International 2017
- LOOK: Mariel de Leon's swimsuit in Miss International 2017
- Philippines' Mariel de Leon's Miss International 2017 journey ends