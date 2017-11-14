Kevin Lilliana of Indonesia is Miss International 2017

Published 6:16 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A new Miss International has been crowned!

Kevin Lilliana of Indonesia is Miss International 2017, and she was crowned by the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa on Tuesday, November 14. The coronation night took place at teh Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

Here is the full list of the winners:

Miss International 2017 – Kevin Lilliana, Indonesia

1st runner-up – Curacao, Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria

2nd runner-up – Diana Croce Garcia, Venezuela

3rd runner-up – Amber Dew, Australia

4th runner-up – Natsuki Tsutsui, Japan

Best in National Costume – Natsuki Tsutsui, Japan

Miss Perfect Body – Amber Dew, Australia

Best Dressed – Kevin Lilliana, Indonesia

The Philippines' bet, Mariel de Leon, did not advance to the Top 15 of the competition. – Rappler.com

