Published 1:00 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann's video has made it to the Top 20 of the pageant's Beauty with a Purpose competition.

The Miss World Organization's (MWO) Beauty with a Purpose program helps the contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiary. Should Laura win this part of the pageant, she will be raising funds for the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center's Maternity Ward. According to Laura, they hope to buy a pasteurizer, ultra low freezer, and breast pumps for the ward's first milk bank.

On Instagram, Laura wrote: "TOP 20!! We made it as a TOP 20 semi-finalist for Beauty With A Purpose at [Miss World]!! Ahh. This was the most important part for me. And this is what makes Miss World different from the rest!"

In her video, Laura talks about how she wanted to become a doctor before entering hosting and pageants. Although her plans have changed, she said she hopes that by creating a 5-year plan for the hospital, small steps can be done to improve their facilities.

"I think when you look at the baby and you realized how small they are, you realize how innocent they are," an emotional Laura said. "And I don't know why I was born the way that I was born, [or] why they were born here. And I realize you don't choose where you're born but you could choose what you can do with your life and you can choose to help.

"And I know that as a Miss World Philippines, I'm not Superwoman, I can't change the world. But maybe, if we just do the little things, then at the end, we make a difference. Maybe if we can just go through every ward year by year, little by little, then the hospital will get better even in the smallest way."

Laura also shared that another reason why the maternity ward is close to heart is that she was born premature.

"The umbilical cord was wrapped around my neck when I was in my mommy's tummy. But I guess I was lucky that I had the right medical care and medical assistance. But some of these little guys don't," she said.

Laura is currently in Sanya, China and hopes to become the second Filipina to win the Miss World title, which was first won by Megan Young in 2013. – Rappler.com

