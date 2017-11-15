5 things to know about Kevin Lilliana, Miss International 2017
The Miss International 2017 pageant might not have ended with the Philippines's first back-to-back win, but pageant fans still got a history-making finale – the winner, Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana, is the first Miss International from her country.
Kevin Lilliana was crowned by Miss International 2016, the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa, on Tuesday, November 14, in Tokyo, Japan. (READ: Kylie Verzosa's final message as Miss International 2016)
Who is Kevin Lilliana? Get to know the Indonesian beauty below!
1. She was the first runner-up in Puteri Indonesia (Miss Indonesia) 2017.
Kevin won first runner-up in the country's biggest pageant in March. She was crowned as Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2017, whose duty is to serve in environmental issues and to represent the country in Miss International.
2. Her name was inspired by the Home Alone movies.
“Kevin” is a name that's usually used for boys, but that's not how this beauty queen's parents felt. They gave their oldest child the name Kevin because they love Kevin McCallister, the main character from the Home Alone movies.
Kevin has a younger brother named Audi, which is a common name for girls in Indonesia.
3. She has been modeling since she was in grade 4.
When she was a little girl, Kevin was very boyish. She liked to wear jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers everywhere. Kevin's mother took her to a modeling class when she was in 4th grade. Since then, Kevin started to participate in modeling and photo competitions. She got her first modeling job when she was in college.
4. She's an interior design student.
Even though she loved modeling, she still wanted to continue her studies. In fact, she's a student in Universitas Kristen Maranatha (Maranatha Christian University), a private university in Bandung, West Java.
5. She admits to being a cry baby.
She may be a tomboy, but she cries a lot. She told Rappler that she is easily touched and that she can't hold her tears back. Even when Indonesia was announced the winner of Miss International 2017, tears ran down her face pretty quickly.
What do you think of this year's Miss International winner? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com
