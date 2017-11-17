If Laura wins this challenge, she will immediately have a spot in the Top 40

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Laura Lehmann spoke up on cyberbullying in Miss World 2017's "Head to Head" challenge, a new segment in the pageant.

For the challenge, Laura was interviewed, along with candidates from Turkey, Thailand, Lesotho, Myanmar, and Serbia, about how they plan to solve cyberbullying. Like a typical coronation night question and answer portion, they didn't have much time to answer – only 30 seconds.

In the video above, Laura answers at the 20:44 mark: "Well actually, I really like this question because I think it's a topic that all of us can relate to because as beauty queens, you know, we do get bashed online. There's a lot of negative comments, especially when the competition gets tough. So I think it's a question that we understand, but we also know that it's something that's very hard to avoid. Because sometimes, we can't really control what other people really say or what other people think.

"But I think the best thing that we can do is use our platform and use our voices because the whole world is watching us. So whenever we see someone being bullied online, I think we can't be passive bystanders. We have to so something about it, we have to point it out, and we have to remind them that trolls and bashers are not allowed on our Facebook pages and it's our job to just post things that are positive, rather than negative or something that condemns people," she said.

Each of the ladies also introduced themselves with a short video before the interview portion – check out Laura's introduction at around the 12:49 mark.

If Laura wins the "Head to Head" challenge, she will immediately place in the pageant's Top 40, which will be comprised of 20 "Head to Head" challenge winners, 5 "Fast Track" event winners, and 15 contestants chosen by the judges.

There are 3 ways to help Laura make it to the Top 40:

Like the Miss World - Philippines Facebook page.

Download the Mobstar app (available on Apple and Android) and go to Laura's profile (it’s LAURA Lehmann with a verified blue check), and then swipe right on all her photos. When you swipe right, you’ll see a “Yes” sign which means you have voted. Go to www.missworld.com, register, and confirm your e-mail. After you confirm your email, login, go to http://bit.ly/MWPSite and click vote.

Voting ends 5pm of Friday, November 17.

Are you rooting for Laura to win Miss World 2017? What did you think of her answer during the "Head to Head" challenge? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com

