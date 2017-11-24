The Philippines' first Reina Hispanoamericana winner is set to talk to Rappler about her journey and her forthcoming reign

Published 9:49 AM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez is the first Reina Hispanoamericana winner from the Philippines.

Winwyn is no stranger to pageants, having competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2015 and finishing in the Top 15 alongside Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

In 2017, she decided to give pageants another try, when she competed in Miss World Philippines. It was at Miss World Philippines that she won the Reina Hispanoamericana Philippines title that eventually led to her success on the international stage.

Join us as we talk to the Philippines' own Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez on Friday, November 24.