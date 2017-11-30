Brazil's Francielly Ouriques wins the crown, while the Philippines' Ilene de Vera is 4th runner-up

Published 9:16 AM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new Miss Asia Pacific International queen! Brazil's Francielly Ouriques was crowned on Thursday, November 30, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila.

Francielly succeeds the Netherlands' Tessa Le Conge, who crowned her that night.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' Ilene de Vera placed in the Top 5 and finished 4th runner-up.

Here are the ladies who placed in the Top 5:

4th runner-up: Philippines, Ilene de Vera

3rd runner-up: Netherlands, Morgan Doelwijt

2nd runner-up: Honduras, Valeria Cardona

1st runner-up: New Zealand, Acacia Walker

Miss Asia Pacific International 2017: Brazil, Francielly Ouriques

Pinoys Marc Nelson, Rovilson Fernandez, and Sam YG hosted the coronation night.

According to its website, Miss Asia Pacific International was founded in the late '60s and is a pageant that encourages women to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate diversity. – Rappler.com