Korea's Jenny Kim is Miss Supranational 2017

Published 6:05 AM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas ended her journey with a Top 10 finish at the Miss Supranational 2017 held in Poland on Friday, December 1 (Saturday, December 2, Manila time).

Chanel did not make it to the Top 5.

Jenny Kim of Korea won the title of Miss Supranational 2017

The following who made it to the Top 5 are:

Colombia

Korea

Puerto Rico

Romania

Ethiopia

Chanel, who won Miss Philippines Air in 2015, is a model and former girlfriend of actor Jake Cuenca. She was voted as Miss Friendship in the Bb Pilipinas pageant in April. (READ: 6 fun facts: Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas)

Here are the winners:

Miss Supranational 2017 – Jenny Kim, Korea

1st runner-up – Tica Martinez, Colombia

2nd runner-up – Bianca Tirsin, Romania

3rd runner-up – Bitaniya Yosef, Ethiopia

4th runner-up– Larissa Santiago, Puerto Rico

Mutya Datul won the pageant in 2013. – Rappler.com