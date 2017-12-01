Chanel Olive Thomas finishes in the Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas ended her journey with a Top 10 finish at the Miss Supranational 2017 held in Poland on Friday, December 1 (Saturday, December 2, Manila time).
Chanel did not make it to the Top 5.
Jenny Kim of Korea won the title of Miss Supranational 2017
The following who made it to the Top 5 are:
- Colombia
- Korea
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Ethiopia
Chanel, who won Miss Philippines Air in 2015, is a model and former girlfriend of actor Jake Cuenca. She was voted as Miss Friendship in the Bb Pilipinas pageant in April. (READ: 6 fun facts: Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas)
Here are the winners:
Miss Supranational 2017 – Jenny Kim, Korea
1st runner-up – Tica Martinez, Colombia
2nd runner-up – Bianca Tirsin, Romania
3rd runner-up – Bitaniya Yosef, Ethiopia
4th runner-up– Larissa Santiago, Puerto Rico
Mutya Datul won the pageant in 2013. – Rappler.com