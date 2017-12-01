Chanel finishes as part of the Top 10

Published 7:18 AM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Olive Thomas didn't let the pressure of the competition get to her despite making it only to the Top 10 of the competition on Friday, December 1 (December 2, Manila time).

During the preliminary rounds, Chanel wore a swimsuit by Edwin Uy.

For her preliminary evening gown, she wore a creation by Rau Ablaza.

Edwin Uy is also behind Chanel's national costume.

Philippines bet Chanel Olive Thomas takes the stage of #MissSupranational2017 in her National Costume! pic.twitter.com/JrXtItHJsO — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 1, 2017

She wore a white swimsuit during the competition proper.

Chanel was announced as one of the Top 25.

Here's Chanel rocking a sportwear outfit.

Chanel walks on stage during the evening gown portion.

Chanel also made it to the Top 10!

Here's a look at Chanel in another evening gown.

Korea's Jenny Kim won Miss Supranational 2017. – Rappler.com