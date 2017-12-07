Jannie brings home another crown for the Philippines

Published 9:34 AM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism International 2017 Jannie Loudette Alipo-on was crowned as the new Miss Tourism International 2017 at the pageant held in Malaysia, midnight of Thursday, December 7.

She was crowned by her predecessor, Ariel Pearse.

Her court includes candidates from Poland, Indonesia, Australia, and Brazil.

Jannie is the latest Filipina to win the title. Past Philippine winners include Rizzini Alexis Gomez and Angeli Dione Gomez.

Her win follows that of Ilene de Vera, who placed 4th runner-up in the Miss Asia Pacific international competition in November. – Rappler.com