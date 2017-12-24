Help Katarina enter as a semi-finalist in the pageant to be held in Egypt in January

Published 3:26 PM, December 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Intercontinental pageant will be held on January 25 (January 26 Manila time) yet at the Sunrise Resorts and Cruises in Egypt, but as early as now, our representative Katarina Rodriguez needs everyone's help via voting.

To vote, click on the link to The Great Pageant Community and click Philippines. The winner of the People's Choice in the poll will get a direct entry as a semi-finalist during coronation night and also the Great Pageant Community People's Choice award.

Voting is unlimited and will be closed on January 23, 2018, midnight Indian standard time.

Katarina also called on Filipinos to help her.

"With great thanks to [The Great Pageant Community] you can help me secure a spot as a semi-finalist for the pageant by voting for Philippines! It's unlimited voting until midnight of January 24, 2018."

Katarina aims to be the country's first Filipino to win the pageant. Kris Tiffany Janson placed 2nd runner-up in 2014, while Cristi McGarry was 1st runner-up in 2015. – Rappler.com