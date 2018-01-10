Bow down to the queens!

Published 9:42 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Their respective reigns may officially be over, but clearly, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa still reign supreme.

The 3 Filipina beauty queens were recently featured in a stunning fashion shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

A photo posted by their pageant mentor Jonas Gaffud showed the three queens arm in arm, dressed in gowns by Vietnamese designer Tuyet Le. The shoot was done by New York-based fashion photographer Filbert Kung.

More photos from the editorial show Kylie, Pia, and Megan in accessories by Bea Valdes.

The photos recall an earlier shoot, also featuring the powerhouse trio, for the cover of Jonas’ book, The Crown. They also stunned as they joined the New York celebration of Philippine Independence Day in 2017. – Rappler.com