Angeline will represent Belgium in the Miss Universe pageant

Published 10:40 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-Belgian from Antwerp was crowned as the new Miss Belgium 2018.

On Instagram, the Miss Belgium Organization announced that Angeline Flor Pua, 22, won the title. She will represent Belgium in the Miss Universe pageant this year.

According to her Instagram bio, Angeline was Miss Filipina Europe 2016 and a student pilot-in-training.

KIEKEBOE Don’t forget to VOTE for me MB15 to 6665 for Miss Belgium #missbelgium #oragejewels #nickeynobel #thisisegypt #baron_resort_sharm_elsheikh flyingangel #missantwerpen2018 #belgium #egypt #missitems A post shared by Angel Pua (@missflyingangel) on Dec 17, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Fasten your seatbelts Morgen Miss Belgium 2018 live op FOX tv en HLN.BE om 20u-20:30. Vergeet AUB niet te stemmen —> MB15 naar 6665 Dank u en veeel kijkplezier! @missbelgium_official @hln_be @foxtvbe @ab3officiel #FlyingAngelIsMissAntwerpen2018 #JourneyToMissBelgium2018 #MissBelgium #PilotInTheMaking #AviationIsMyPassionAndMissBelgiumMyMission A post shared by Angel Pua (@missflyingangel) on Jan 13, 2018 at 4:40am PST

Angeline is just one of several half-Filipinas who have represented other countries in pageants. Cloie Syquia Skarne, daughter of actor Gabby Concepcion and his former wife, actress Jenny Syquia, represented Sweden in the Miss Earth pageant in 2016.

Former Pinoy Big Brother contestant and actress Riza Santos also represented Canada in the Miss Universe pageant in 2013, Miss World 2011, and Miss Earth 2006. – Rappler.com