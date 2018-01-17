Help Katarina get into the Top 6 via the Miss Sunrise Resorts award

MANILA, Philippines – Katarina Rodriguez is now in Hurghada, Egypt to compete in the Miss Intercontinental 2017 beauty pageant and she's asking once again for the support of the Filipinos.

The Miss Intercontinental organization announced that fans have the chance to send their favorite candidate to the Top 6, by voting for them to become Miss Sunrise Resorts 2017.

"We will consider this Voting as Popularity Award and the Winner of this Voting, will be automatically find a Spot additionally in the Finale as Finalist so that this year we will announce the TOP 6 in the Final," the organization said.

To vote, each visitor to the site must vote for 3 candidates, including their favorite. Voting for the same contestant is not allowed. Only one vote per day is allowed for 3 candidates.

Voting closes on January 23 Egypt time.

Katarina also took to Instagram to ask her followers to keep voting.

"Hey everyone so there’s a new voting happening now for [Miss Intercontinental Organization] and that’s Miss Sunrise Resorts 2017! Please click the link in my bio to cast your vote! You have the option of voting once a day, however you must vote three contestants for one vote to go through, and you all have until January 23, 9:00PM Egyptian time! The winner automatically enters the Top 6! I’m really excited for this as [Sunrise Crystal Bay Resort] has been an AMAZING host venue! Thank you all always for your endless support."

Aside from the Miss Sunrise Resorts, Filipinos can also vote for Katarina through The Great Pageant Community. (READ: Vote for Katarina Rodriguez in the Miss Intercontinental 2017 pageant)

Katarina, who competed back in Asia's Next Top Model in 2014 is the last Binibini queen from 2017 to compete. She hopes to become the country's first Miss Intercontinental titleholder. – Rappler.com