Katarina in Egypt is giving major fashion inspo

Published 5:19 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As pageant fans eagerly await the Miss Intercontinental 2017 coronation night, the Philippines' representative Katarina Rodriguez has been wowing fans with her outfits by top Filipino designers and brands. (READ: Vote for Katarina Rodriguez in Miss Intercontinental 2017!)

Many of the Asia's Next Top Model runner-up's outfits in Egypt were styled by her friend Patrick James.

For her departure on January 10, Katarina wore a blue pantsuit by designer Mikee Andrei. Her red luggage completed her look, matching the mini Philippine flag she waved at check-in.

After a stopver, Katarina was ready to head to Egypt, looking casual in a white top, jeans, and white denim jacket.

For her arrival at the competition's official hotel Sunrise Resorts she changed into an outift by Rhett Eala.

Kararina looked good even when she was breaking a sweat in her all-black workout gear and sensible high ponytail.

For a welcome party with the other candidates, she wore a pink fringed dress by Rhett with a pair of cute matching earrings by Shop Rosita.

One of her breakfast #OOTDs was a black floral cold-shoulder dress from Guess.

Katarina had fun in the sun wearing a white bikini as she swam with a few of the other candidates.

Katarina paired a white off-shoulder crop top with a long, flowing yellow-green skirt by Mikee Andrei.

Even while she waited her turn at the pageant's closed door interviews, Katarina was fierce. She looked powerful in a red pantsuit from H&M and black stilletos by Jojo Bragais.

For another dinner, Katarina looked like a Greek goddess in a gown by Francis Libiran; which she was styled in by PJ Almera. She was chosen as one of the best dressed for the night.

Ready to cheer for Katerina? The Miss Intercontinental 2017 coronation night will be held on January 25 at Sunrise Resorts in Egypt. – Rappler.com