IN PHOTOS: Katarina Rodriguez's stylish looks at Miss Intercontinental 2017
MANILA, Philippines – As pageant fans eagerly await the Miss Intercontinental 2017 coronation night, the Philippines' representative Katarina Rodriguez has been wowing fans with her outfits by top Filipino designers and brands. (READ: Vote for Katarina Rodriguez in Miss Intercontinental 2017!)
Many of the Asia's Next Top Model runner-up's outfits in Egypt were styled by her friend Patrick James.
For her departure on January 10, Katarina wore a blue pantsuit by designer Mikee Andrei. Her red luggage completed her look, matching the mini Philippine flag she waved at check-in.
This outfit was a concept I dreamt about way back in May when I was first crowned #MissIntercontinentalPhilippines I specifically wanted a royal blue pant suit, red maletas, yellow hand carry and white hand bag, all of course inspired by the colors of our flag. Thank you @mikeeandrei and @urbanluggage for helping me make my dream departure come to life.
After a stopver, Katarina was ready to head to Egypt, looking casual in a white top, jeans, and white denim jacket.
For her arrival at the competition's official hotel Sunrise Resorts she changed into an outift by Rhett Eala.
Kararina looked good even when she was breaking a sweat in her all-black workout gear and sensible high ponytail.
For a welcome party with the other candidates, she wore a pink fringed dress by Rhett with a pair of cute matching earrings by Shop Rosita.
One of her breakfast #OOTDs was a black floral cold-shoulder dress from Guess.
Katarina had fun in the sun wearing a white bikini as she swam with a few of the other candidates.
In this life, you are sometimes put through some of the most difficult challenges, where you may feel up against a wall, with nowhere to run, and no one to understand you, and there’s just this feeling of anxiety that you can’t shake off. Alone? That might be the word to label these moments. Think of one beautiful thing to hold onto that can act as a reminder that no matter what other people may think or say about you, what they might do to you, or even what awful obstacle the world might throw at you...just breathe, then smile, then throw LOVE right back at them. My reminder in a way is quite magical. For me that reminder is music. Here are some lyrics by Hundred Waters that I’ve been repeating to myself the last few weeks. (Feat. Chance the Rapper ofc!) “Don't let me show cruelty though I may make mistakes. Don't let me show ugliness though I know I can hate. And don't let me show evil though it might be all I take. Show me love. Show me love. Show me love.”
Katarina paired a white off-shoulder crop top with a long, flowing yellow-green skirt by Mikee Andrei.
Even while she waited her turn at the pageant's closed door interviews, Katarina was fierce. She looked powerful in a red pantsuit from H&M and black stilletos by Jojo Bragais.
For another dinner, Katarina looked like a Greek goddess in a gown by Francis Libiran; which she was styled in by PJ Almera. She was chosen as one of the best dressed for the night.
Ready to cheer for Katerina? The Miss Intercontinental 2017 coronation night will be held on January 25 at Sunrise Resorts in Egypt. – Rappler.com