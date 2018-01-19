A new Sinulog Queen will be crowned on January 19

Published 12:10 PM, January 19, 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Shaila Mae del Mar Rebotera of Tribu Talisay City bested 11 other festival queens to romp off with the Miss Runway title of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 Parade of Costumes and Runway competition held at the SM City Cebu Northwing Atrium on Thursday, January 18.

Del Mar Rebotera wowed the crowd and the judges with the grace in which she carried her fuchsia pink gown with silver accents.

The 1st runner-up honors went to Bianca Wilhelmina Willemsen of Tribu Carcar City of Carcar City, Cebu. Willemsen was garbed in an all-white ensemble.

Maerylle Blauta of Tribu Buyoganon of Abuyog, Leyte clinched the 2nd runner-up honors with her black and orange costume accented with white flowers and feathers.

The win gives the 3 young ladies a boost as they go into the real competition to vie for the Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 title happening on Friday, January 19, at the Cebu City Sports Center at 7pm.

Whoever among the festival queens will typify Queen Juana – the wife of Rajah Humabon, who was Raja of Cebu at the time of Ferdinand Magellan's arrival in Cebu – will run away with the title. – Rappler.com