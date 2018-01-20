Katarina's Filipiniana is designed by Francis Libiran

Published 8:00 PM, January 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Intercontinental 2017 pageant is just days away and the Philippines' representative Katarina Rodriguez continues to make her fans proud with her wardrobe filled with pieces by Filipino designers.(IN PHOTOS: Katarina Rodriguez's stylish looks at Miss Intercontinental 2017)

On Friday, January 19, Katarina posted a photo of her national costume. The white Filipiniana with intricate cutouts was designed by Francis Libiran.

She said: "National Costume shooting, and of course [Francis Libiran] has awed us all once more with this gorgeous Filipiniana. His national costume designs are always my favorite. Thank you for this, Francis."

National Costume shooting & of course @francislibiran has awed us all once more with this gorgeous Filipiniana. His national costume designs are always my favorite. Thank you for this, Francis. A post shared by KATARINA (@katarinarodri) on Jan 19, 2018 at 5:33am PST

Katarina's stylist Patrick James Almera also shared photos of the Filipiniana.

Francis was also the designer of the blue evening gown that Katarina wore during the 2017 Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

Francis has also designed a lot of outfits for local and international celebrities, such as Maricar Reyes, the wedding gowns of actresses Kaye Abad and Max Collins, and for episodes of America's Next Top Model.

Francis also worked on the outfits of Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and dressed Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach during the Give Back: A Charity Fashion Gala. He has also collaborated with local clothing brand Bayo for a collection. – Rappler.com