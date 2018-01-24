Mexico's Veronica Salas Vallejo is Miss Intercontinental 2017

Published 4:27 AM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Katarina Rodriguez placed 1st runner-up at the Miss Intercontinental 2017 on Wednesday, January 24 (January 25, Manila), in Hurghada, Egypt.

Mexico's Veronica Salas Vallejo won the title and was crowned by Miss Intercontinental 2016 Heilymar Rosario Velazquez of Puerto Rico.

A former runner-up from Asia' Next Top Model, Katarina was also awarded as Miss Intercontinental Asia and Oceania.

The winners:

Miss Intercontinental 2017 - Veronica Salas Vallejo, Mexico

1st runner-up - Katarina Rodriguez, Philippines

2nd runner-up - Catherlinjne Heppenhuis, Netherlands

3rd runner-up - Amanda Cardoso, Brazil

4th runner-up - Lizeth Mendieta, Colombia

5th runner-up - Lee Su Jin, Korea

In the past few years, the Philippine delegates to Miss Intercontinental have placed well, but have never managed to win the crown itself. Kris Janson placed 2nd runner-up in 2014, while Christi McGarry was 1st runner-up in 2015. In 2016, Jennifer Hammond was part of the Top 15.

Katarina's 1st runner-up finish closed the competition for the 2017 Binibini Pilipinas queens. Elizabeth Clenci placed 2nd runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant, while Nelda Ibe was 1st runner-up in Miss Globe.

Rachel Peters (Miss Universe Philippines 2017) and Chanel Olive Thomas (Miss Supranational Philippines 2017) both finished in the top 10 of their respective pageants. – Rappler.com