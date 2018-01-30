This revolutionary approach to pageantry provides tuition grants to winners

Published 9:20 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The official candidates of the Mr & Ms Republic of the Philippines 2018 – 16 male and 19 females – were presented to the press on Thursday, January 25 at Hotel 101 in Pasay City.

During the special presentation, the candidates were given the opportunity talk about their chosen advocacy, with several championing education, mental health awareness, and environmental preservation.

Top winners of the pageant will receive scholarship grants up to P900,000, a cash prize of P100,000, travel opportunities abroad to attend Philippine Independence Day celebrations, wardrobe allowances equivalent to P100,000 and travel to key destinations in the Philippines to foster tourism and culture.

Dubbed as a scholarship pageant, Mr & Ms Republic of the Philippines aim to provide a “revolutionary approach to pageantry” by providing winners tuition grants.

“Mr. & Ms. Republic of the Philippines is a revolutionary approach to pageantry with emphasis on scholarship for [the] winners and Philippine pride among the new generation of young Filipinos based here and abroad. It’s an engaging concept to cultivate a positive image of Filipinos that they can be empowered with education and create a good and lasting social impact with their influence. The new Mr. & Ms. RP focuses on education, Philippine heritage, and strengthening Filipino communities around the globe,” said CEO and President Lynette Padolina.

The coronation night for Mr. & Ms. Republic of the Philippines is on January 31 at the Grand Ballroom of Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila. Titles at stake are Mr. and Ms. Republic of the Philippines, Ms. Republic of the Philippines International, and Mr. and Mrs. RP Runners-Up Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Mr Republic of the Philippines Candidates:

Philip Andrew Aquino (Marikina)

Jerome Vasquez (Batangas)

Jedryk Costes (Taguig City)

Willy Quinto (Valuenzuela City)

Christian Banzuela Padilla (Pasig City)

Norman Willeman III (Manila)

Mac Ericson Cinco (San Jose Del Monte)

Emmanuel Elarmo Jr. (Calauag, Quezon)

Christian Patrick Suntay (Antipolo City, Rizal)

Cristian Jimmy Navarette (Umingan, Pangasinan)

Abegail Feliciano (Isabela)

Jeffrey Montibon (Agusan del Norte)

John Louise Peras (Kawit, Cavite)

John Carlo Morales (Bataan)

Dennis Frias Malones, Jr. (Bulacan)

Jay Lester Abrenica (Lipa City)

Miss Republic of the Philippines Candidates:

Jan Mariel Torrefiel (Quezon City)

Marinel Dizon (Muntinlupa City)

Thamara Alexandria Pacursa (Davao City)

Cindy Marriah Dumol (Roxas City, Capiz)

Gisele Jabonitalla (Pangasinan)

April Liban (Isabela)

Arla Pacencia (Tacloban City)

Regina Carmela Calma (Batanes Province)

Patricia Mae Baratilla (Caloocan City)

Chariss Jedidiah Gusay (Laguna)

Viana Angeline Lazo (Bayambang, Pangasinan)

Lana Christine Palting (Parañaque)

Ma. Beatrix Panganiban (Quezon Province)

Princess Joesel Bajamonde (Cebu)

Miss RP International Candidates

Anna Marie Panganiban (Canada)

Jheian Crizchanel Velasco (San Diego, California)

Leah Alivio (Melbourne, Australia)

Adora Jane Bonadeo (Perth, Australia)

Excelsa de Jesus (New York)

– Rappler.com