Cecilio 'Cece' Asuncion, founder of the transgender modeling agency Slay, is the national director for Miss Supranational US

Published 11:25 AM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After his stint as Miss Universe 2017 preliminary judge, Slay Models founder Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion is now the new franchise owner and national director for Miss Supranational USA.

On Instagram, Cece said: "I have some exciting news to share! Becoming the franchise owner and national director of a major pageant is certainly a big dream come true for me. I am excited to make a young woman’s dream come true in becoming Miss Supranational USA! Thank you [Miss Supranational] and [Missosology]."



I have some exciting news to share! Becoming the franchise owner and national director of a major pageant is certainly a big dream come true for me. I am excited to make a young woman’s dream come true in becoming Miss Supranational USA! Thank you @misssupranational and @real_missosology ! . . #news #instagay #lgbt#pinoypride #pageants #misssupranationalusa #misssupranational #usa #queen #makeupaddict #theglobalbeautyawards A post shared by Cecilio Asuncion (@yetasuncion) on Feb 22, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Cece is a big supporter of the LGBT community. Slay Models represents and manages transgender talents, and he also created and co-produced the show Strut, a reality series about a group of transgender models. In 2013, he directed What's The T? a documentary about the lives of 5 transgender women from San Francisco and New York. In 2012, he was given the Outstanding Filipino American award for LGBT advocacy. (WATCH:RAPPLER EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cecilio Asuncion)

Miss Supranational is a pageant that was established in 2009 in Poland and has since become popular in many countries. Korea's Jenny Kim is the current titleholder. The Philippines' bet Chanel Olive Thomas finished in the top 10 in 2017. – Rappler.com