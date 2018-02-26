Sophia is crowned as the first winner of the pageant in India

Published 10:45 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sophia Senoron of the Philippines was crowned as the first winner of the Miss Multinational pageant held in India on Monday, February 26.

Arnold Vegafria, national director for Miss World Philippines and Miss Multinational confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Our very own [Sophia Senoron] is the first winner of MISS MULTINATIONAL 2017 - 2018! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!"

In another post Arnold got the opportunity to put the crown on the 18-year-old San Beda student.

"Since this is the first Miss Multinational, they called the national director of a winner to crown her own candidate. I'm so proud of you [Sophia Senoron] !"

Germany's Saskia Kuban was 1st runner-up while Shefali Sharma was 2nd runner-up.

Sophia is the latest Filipino beauty queen to win from the Miss World Philippines organization. Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez took home the Reina Hispanoamericana crown last year. Laura Lehmann meanwhile was part of the Top 40 of the Miss World 2017 competition.

Another representative, Cynthia Thomalla is set to compete in the Miss Eco-Internatonal pageant in Egypt in April. –Rappler.com