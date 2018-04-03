The pageant is scheduled in September 2018

Published 10:45 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Mr World 2018 finals will be held in Manila on September 16, 2018, the Miss World organization announced on Tuesday, April 3.

Miss World organization president Julia Morley announced the good news through a Facebook post.

"I am delighted to announce that Mr World 2018 will be held in beautiful ‘PHILIPPINES,'" she said, adding that it will be held on September 16, a Sunday.

"Full details of the Mr World 2018 event will be given at a press conference in Manila on 1st May 2018. The press conference will be broadcast live on Facebook and other media channels."

India's Rohit Khandelwal is the current titleholder. He will be passing on the award to his successor during the 2018 finals.

Unlike its sister competition Miss World, the Mr World pageant is held only every two years.

Past Filipino representatives include 2013 2nd placed Andrew Wolff, John Spainhour (2014 ), and Sam Ajdani (2016). –Rappler.com