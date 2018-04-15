Do you have what it takes to represent the country?

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines Organization launched on Sunday, April 15, the search for Mr World Philippines.

This will be the first time that Mr World Philippines will have a competition. Past representatives were appointed or handpicked by the Miss World Philippines organization.

In 2018, too, the organization launches its search for Mr Eco Philippines. The competition is the male counter part of the Miss Eco International, where the Philippines' bet Cynthia Thomalla is currently competing in Egypt.

Applicants can log on to missworldphilippines.org, fill up a form, and submit a copy of their passport and two photos – a closeup and one in swimwear.

Mr World Philippines will be held on June 17. Winner of the competition will represent the country in the Mr World pageant scheduled in September in Manila. –Rappler.com